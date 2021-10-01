No distractions, no controversy: Just Utah Jazz basketball

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Thursday.

When the Utah Jazz kicked off training camp this week with their annual media day, I found myself breathing a sign of relief, and I have to imagine that Jazz fans are also feeling the same thing.

It wasn’t only because vaccinated beat reporters were able to conduct in-person interviews this season, which means my readers will be able to enjoy more in-depth and well-rounded content. I also realized that for the first time in a long time, I’m heading into an NBA season and there is seemingly no controversy, drama or scandal surrounding the team that I cover. Instead, we can all really focus on Jazz basketball.

When I was covering the Philadelphia 76ers it was one thing after another: Ben Simmons avoiding the 3-point line, Brett Brown maybe getting fired every season, No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz mysteriously unable to shoot a basketball, a general manager who was ousted after the Burnergate scandal.

Then I came to Utah and after only being on the job for three months, the Jazz were at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NBA shutdown. The franchise’s All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert both tested positive for the coronavirus, then there was tension between the two stars and concerns about their relationship, then concerns about their upcoming contract extensions.

Leading up to training camp, teams around the league have had rocky starts. Players in other markets have pushed back on being vaccinated, causing distractions from the upcoming season. There are players who are trying to force trades, players not showing up to training camp, injuries that already have some fan bases worrying about their team’s chances and teams that are unsure what their roster is even going to look like.

But on Monday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik announced that the entire Jazz organization was 100% vaccinated, then one-by-one players filed into a press conference room and they all had smiles on their faces, excited to for the upcoming 82-game grind. No distractions, no controversy, nothing holding them back. Just basketball.

Jazz fans, your team is in a good spot right now and the 2021-22 season is right around the corner. In the word’s of Donovan Mitchell on a game day, “Let’s go!”

