Familiar venue, voices return for October general conference

Millions will gather virtually from around the world this weekend to listen to the voices of leaders they consider prophets and apostles during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders will speak from the main auditorium of the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the 20,000-seat center will be closed to the public due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Deseret.com will provide full coverage of all sessions, including a livestream in English.

Though it will be the fourth consecutive virtual general conference for the church, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will return to perform for the first time since October 2019. Half of the choir will perform in the Saturday morning session and the other half will sing during the two Sunday sessions, part of new protocols that include vaccination, testing before each performance and face coverings when not singing.

The choir returned to rehearsals less than two weeks ago after an 18-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

A multicultural choir including immigrants, refugees and people from across the United States will perform in the Saturday afternoon session. The choir’s 180 men and women will represent 39 countries on six continents and 35 languages.

The last conference six months ago concluded with President Nelson announcing a record-setting 20 locations for new temples and delivering a stirring Easter morning message.

“The atoning sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ changed each of our lives forever,” he said. “Each of God’s children deserves the opportunity to hear and accept the healing, redeeming message of Jesus Christ. No other message is more vital to our happiness — now and forever. No other message is more filled with hope. No other message can eliminate contention in our society.”

The previous day, he called the church “a great global family” and said, “We need each other.”

As usual, the conference will be held in five sessions, three on Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and two on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Time. Typically, about 30 speakers deliver around three dozen talks during the conference.

For the first time, the Saturday evening session, previously reserved either for men and boys or for women and girls on a rotating basis, will be a general session like the rest.

Here is how to watch or listen to the conference in up to 70 languages.