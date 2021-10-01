Live coverage: No. 13 BYU’s lead trimmed to 24-13 on Utah State field goal

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from tonight’s game between Utah State and No. 13 BYU. Follow along for updates throughout the night.

End of 1st Quarter

BYU 10, Utah State 3

There is plenty of offense, particularly for BYU, in the early going of this game.

The Cougars moved quickly on their first drive, going 74 yards in three plays to go up 7-0 on a Tyler Allgeier 22-yard touchdown run. That was set up by a 42-yard reception by Puka Nacua from Baylor Romney, who is starting for Jaren Hall at quarterback.

Turnover ➡️points



Tyler Allgeier runs this one in for six and @BYUfootball is on the board. pic.twitter.com/zzYV1uZk0H — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 2, 2021

Utah State got the ball first, but its opening drive came to an end when BYU cornerback Malik Moore made an impressive one-handed interception at the Cougar 26.

WOW. Make a play Malik Moore.@BYUfootball getting things started early with a pretty interception. pic.twitter.com/s5WvrZJB6e — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 2, 2021

Both teams added field goals later in the quarter — Jake Oldroyd hit a 49-yarder, and Connor Coles made a 52-yarder — thought BYU missed a chance to get a second touchdown. Its second drive reached the USU 1 before the Aggies pushed them back.

52 yards EASY for Connor Coles!@USUFootball is on the board behind the leg of their kicker. pic.twitter.com/9hk5DPPG5o — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 2, 2021

The Cougars have 146 yards of total offense, compared to 59 for Utah State.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: