He’s now 42 games away from dethroning Ken Jennings. Here are 8 clues he’s missed

Forty-two victories.

That’s what Matt Amodio needs to dethrone Ken Jennings.

After Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” Amodio secured his 33rd win on the quiz show, officially passing James Holzhauer’s 32-victory record and claiming the No. 2 spot for most consecutive games won in “Jeopardy!” history.

“Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!,’ I think of him,” Amodio said in a news release sent to the Deseret News. “(To be) right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Amodio is also the third person in “Jeopardy!” history to win more than $1 million during the regular season. Jennings also holds the No. 1 spot in that category, with his legendary 74-game winning streak yielding $2,520,700.

Jennings, who will be hosting “Jeopardy!” later this year, has been vocal in his support of Amodio. The “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion tweeted in August that Amodio, a doctoral student studying computer science at Yale University, was “the ‘Jeopardy!’ story no one is following,” the Deseret News reported.

That was a special moment for Amodio, a lifelong “Jeopardy!” fan who watched Jennings’ big run in 2004 with a great deal of enthusiasm.

“I was a huge Ken Jennings fan,” Amodio recently told Vulture. “It was like a sporting event. If there was gear, I would’ve bought gear and a big foam finger to root him on from my living room. I’m a huge Ken fan. Need to say that again.”

When Jennings gave Amodio a shoutout on Twitter, the Yale student couldn’t help but show his fandom.

“Ken, you’ve been a hero and an inspiration to me for almost two decades,” Amodio wrote on Twitter. “I just want to thank you for everything you’ve given to the world.”

Now, Amodio is inching his way closer to beating Jennings’ all-time record. His next appearance on “Jeopardy!” airs Monday at 6:30 p.m. MT.

So far during his winning streak, he’s correctly responded to more than 1,000 clues. But according to the “Jeopardy!” website, he’s missed eight Final Jeopardy clues.

Can you answer them? (All answers are at the bottom)

Literary characters: “This owner of a large estate in Derbyshire is described as ‘proud’ at least half a dozen times.” Comedy and sports: “These are the 2 of a reporter’s 5 W’s that are not on the baseball team in Abbott & Costello’s ‘Who’s on First?’” Historic businessmen: “Born in the village of Waldorf, Germany in 1763, he arrived in the U.S. in 1784.” The Declaration of Independence: “The first published announcement of the declaration was by a Philadelphia paper that reported it in this foreign language.” Beastly eponyms: “A penguin species found in southern South America is named for this 16th-century man whose crew were the first from Europe to see them.” World flags: “The use of red, yellow and green as Pan-African colors began with the flag of this nation, the continent’s oldest independent country.” 1980s movies: “The dip used to kill characters in this 1988 film consisted of acetone, benzene and turpentine, ingredients of paint thinner.” Food and drink in the Bible: “In the King James Version, these creatures are a plague in Exodus 10, but deemed okay to eat in Leviticus 11.”

(1. Mr. Darcy; 2. Where and when; 3. John Jacob Astor; 4. German; 5. Magellan; 6. Ethiopia; 7. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”; 8. Locusts)