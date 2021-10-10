Taysom Hill exits game on cart after taking hit to head, ruled out with concussion

New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill left the team’s game Sunday against the Washington Football Team on a cart after taking a vicious hit to his head.

With 12:24 to play in the first half, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw a pass intended for the former BYU star. Hill couldn’t make the reception on the high pass, and as he fell to the turf, Washington cornerback William Jackson III made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Hill.

That drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and Hill had to be carted off the field after the hit. Hill was able to stand up before he got on the cart, according to NOLA.com’s Patrick Magee.

#Saints' Taysom Hill just took a scary shot to the helmet and he's being carted off. Hill was able to get on the cart on his own, but a vicious hit. #NOvsWSH pic.twitter.com/3CZmTnvqp5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

The Saints later ruled Hill out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. He had one reception for 11 yards before taking the big hit.