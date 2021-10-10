 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Taysom Hill exits game on cart after taking hit to head, ruled out with concussion

By Brandon Judd
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill sits on a cart on the field in the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Football Team.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill sits on a cart on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press

New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill left the team’s game Sunday against the Washington Football Team on a cart after taking a vicious hit to his head.

With 12:24 to play in the first half, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw a pass intended for the former BYU star. Hill couldn’t make the reception on the high pass, and as he fell to the turf, Washington cornerback William Jackson III made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Hill.

That drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and Hill had to be carted off the field after the hit. Hill was able to stand up before he got on the cart, according to NOLA.com’s Patrick Magee.

The Saints later ruled Hill out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. He had one reception for 11 yards before taking the big hit.

