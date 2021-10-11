Utah Jazz announce game streaming option

In the midst of Utah Jazz fans being frustrated over the lack of ability to stream games during the upcoming season, the team on Monday announced a second option to do just that.

“In the coming days,” fuboTV, a streaming service that emphasizes sports, will start carrying AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the television home of the Utah Jazz, NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and MLB’s Colorado Rockies.

The announcement said it will first launch in Utah and Nevada and “the surrounding areas” and expand in the future.

Until now, DirecTV Stream was the only option to stream Jazz games, at a cost of $84.99 per month.

It is not immediately clear how much it will cost to stream on fuboTV, although the announcement indicates that regional sports networks, which is what AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain is, are in its “base” package.

According to the fuboTV website, the starter plan is the cheapest option at $64.99 per month. It carries 108 channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR space and an option for three screens in the same household to use the subscription.

There is a seven-day free trial option.

Related Bojan Bogdanovic back in action just in time for intense Jazz practices

“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV,” said Nina Kinch, vice president of affiliate relations for AT&T Sports Networks, in a statement. “We know that fans in this region have been asking for more ways to get access to the Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies and are particularly interested in streaming options.

“This deal now means that fans in all four of our regions now have access to stream their favorite teams with fuboTV.”

The announcement noted that fuboTV has recently come to an agreement to stream Root Sports, home of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, NHL’s Seattle Kraken and MLB’s Seattle Mariners.