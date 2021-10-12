 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Talk of a Utah Jazz rebrand is getting louder. Ryan Smith weighed in

The “J Note” structure outside Vivint Arena was changed from the team’s longtime colors of blue, golden yellow and green to black and white.

By Ryan McDonald
Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics, speaks at a press conference announcing Smith’s purchase of the Utah Jazz from Gail Miller.
Ryan Smith, CEO of Qualtrics, speaks at a press conference announcing Smith’s purchase of the Utah Jazz from Gail Miller at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
For about a month now, the talk has been growing louder about the possibility that the Utah Jazz will undergo a brand overhaul such that black and white could become the team’s primary colors.

Then on Monday, photos surfaced on Twitter showing that even the “J Note” structure outside Vivint Arena was being changed from the team’s longtime colors of blue, golden yellow and green to black and white.

On Tuesday, the same JazzNation Twitter account observed that in addition to black and white, yellow is also featured very prominently on the team’s website. That includes on the official game schedule for this season, displayed below.

Utah Jazz schedule
At one point, a tweet on that account said fans were being “over dramatic” about a potential change and that “You would have thought new owners were changing team name & burning down the Stock & Malone statues”

That comment got a response from new Jazz owner Ryan Smith himself, who tweeted, “No kidding… BTW… that schedule looks,” and he added two fire emojis and an eye emoji, bringing all the more suspense to the subject.

