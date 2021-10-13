 clock menu more-arrow no yes
You’ll get more money from Social Security benefits next year

Social Security benefits will see one of the highest jumps in about 40 years

By Herb Scribner
Photo of a Social Security card.
A Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022.
Associated Press

Social Security benefits will see their biggest one-year increase in about 40 years, as gains are expected to jump by 5.9%, according to the Social Security Administration.

  • The increase will benefit senior citizens and other Americans who receive Social Security, which is about 65 million people.
  • There are an additional 8 million people who receive Supplemental Security Income, who will also see the increase.

The jump is a sign of surging inflation during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday that prices rose 0.4% from September to August. That said, prices jumped 5.4% overall in the last year.

Per The Washington Post, Social Security benefits have climbed about 1.7% per year over the last 10 years. This makes the recent jump the biggest climb since 1982.

  • “This is welcome but inadequate — health care and prescription drug costs have been going up way faster than seniors’ cost of living. People’s Social Security benefits have been eroding,” Nancy Altman, co-director of Social Security Works, a nonprofit group, told The Washington Post.

This isn’t a big surprise for some. Per USA Today, the Senior Citizen League, a nonpartisan seniors group, suggested that people would see close to a 6% increase in benefits based on rising inflation.

  • The average retiree gets a monthly check of about $1,559 per month. A 6% rise would give them a check closer to $1,652.54, in 2022, per USA Today.

That said, experts said senior citizens will see less than a 6% bump “because Medicare Part B premiums are deducted from Social Security beneficiaries’ checks and are tied to seniors’ income,” according to The Washington Post.

