How Twitter reacted to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team rebranding announcement

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Wednesday gave the most insight to date into the talk that has swirled regarding a rebranding the team could undergo.

Speaking at the Silicon Slopes Summit, here is what Smith had to say about the subject:

#UtahJazz owner Ryan Smith, speaking at #SlopesSummit21 recounts all the Jazz uniform colors over the years and then announces new color scheme, kinda: black and white but other combos, too. — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) October 13, 2021

Smith says team will continue to "push, push, push" try new things and find out what works and what doesn't. #SlopesSummit21 — Art Raymond (@DNTechHive) October 13, 2021

Utah Jazz owner @RyanQualtrics

says the Jazz will not have just black and white. "We will have a good base," he said.



"We're super excited on the direction," he added. #SlopesSummit21 — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) October 13, 2021

Utah Jazz owner @RyanQualtrics

said the Utah Jazz will have a "good base" of colors as well as the city edition and other special editions of the colors/jerseys.#SlopesSummit21 — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) October 13, 2021

Naturally, people took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the news.

Listening to Ryan Smith talk about rebranding for the Jazz. This guy is the right owner for the Jazz. — Mark RK (@Mark_RK) October 13, 2021

It's going to be overwhelmingly challenging (if not impossible) to disassociate former palates from the brand, particularly nationally.



Media outlets still circulate the worst logo in jazz history (blue yellow green mountain logo) 5 years later. A new palate is not the solution. — Matt Devine (@sodevine679) October 13, 2021

It would tie the brand a little bit more to Utah IMO which I’m all for… I’m still one that struggles with the fact we are called the Jazz and not something uniquely Utah like the Utah Raptors… haha so I’ll take the bee — Chris Collinsworth (@cmcollin41) October 13, 2021

In the 90s they tried to move slightly off the mardi gras colors, but had to come back because mardi gras colors are history, hilarious, kind of dumb, and loveable for these reasons.



Nets are black & white, Jazz are mardi gras colors, and Pelicans are not. Keep it that way! https://t.co/Q8rZ1NkDXi — Frank Bednarz (@FrankBednarz) October 13, 2021

I don’t care about the black and white thing…but the idea that the jazz’s brand is consistent inconsistency is nonsense. Pick a color scheme and stick with it — Ben Wagner (@ben_wagner) October 13, 2021

Here's an idea: The Utah Jazz adopt the Qualtrics brand identity pic.twitter.com/bZadqJE3wa — splash necromancer (@splashnephew) October 13, 2021

Good to hear from Ryan Smith. I can live with Black/Yellow/White (though Black/Copper/White IMO has potential). https://t.co/nHAuq6cO7u — Landry E. Heaton (@LanRovr0) October 13, 2021