Elizabeth Smart reveals why the Gabby Petito case is so ‘heartbreaking’

Elizabeth Smart appeared on a recent episode of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk,” where she opened up about the Gabby Petito case and the danger of being a missing woman.

Smart spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about the Petito case, saying she was heartbroken for the young woman, who was found dead in Wyoming after a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend.

“In Gabby’s case, in particular, I mean, I was alive and I came home, and hers tragically has not ended that way. But knowing what it’s like being on the other side and potentially what may have happened and what may have led up to her final moments and understanding probably a lot of what she was feeling, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Smart was kidnapped from her Utah home in 2002 when she was 14 years old. She was found nine months later with Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, both of whom were then taken into custody.

She was then reunited with her family.

Barzee was later released from prison; Mitchell is still serving a life sentence.

Smart said her parents worried about her safety when she was kidnapped. She then spoke about other missing people across the country and how worried their parents must be to see their stories forgotten by the media.

“My parents always said the worst part of having me gone was not knowing ... when I was being taken up into the mountains that first night that I was kidnapped, I asked him if he was gonna rape and kill me and if he was going to do that, could he please do it fairly close to my house because it was important to me that my parents find my body and know that I hadn’t run away,” she said. “And so, I mean, when I think of Gabby Petito, when I think of all of these other victims, I feel like they still deserve just every bit as much to be found so that their stories have an ending as well.”

The “Red Table Talk” episode is available to stream on Facebook Watch.