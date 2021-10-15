Former President Bill Clinton is currently in the hospital due to a rare and serious health complication.

Dr. Alpesh Amin, chairman of medicine at The University of California, Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician, told CNN Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit for privacy and safety, not because he needs intensive care.

“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” his doctors told CNN.

Per CNN, Clinton is talking with his family and staff. He has been walking around while he recovers.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the doctors said. “We hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton was hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, causing sepsis, per Health.com.

A UTI happens when there’s an infection on any part of your urinary system, including your kidneys, ureters, bladder or urethra, according to Mayo Clinic.

Clinton also experienced sepsis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said sepsis occurs when the body has an extreme reaction to an infection and it can be life-threatening.