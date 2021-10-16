Live coverage: Utah State cuts into UNLV’s lead with Deven Thompkins’ touchdown reception

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between Utah State and UNLV. Follow along for updates throughout the day.

2nd Quarter

UNLV 17, Utah State 14

The Aggies came up short in the red zone in the early moments of the quarter, but broke through minutes later when Logan Bonner found Deven Thompkins wide open for a 37-yard touchdown reception.

1st Quarter

UNLV 17, Utah State 7

Points came early and often for both the Rebels and the Aggies. UNLV started the scoring with a 26-yard field goal by Daniel Gutierrez. Utah State answered seconds later with a 100-yard kickoff return for a score by return man extraordinaire Savon Scarver.

That was only the beginning, though. Seconds after Scarver’s score, UNLV’s Charles Williams rushed for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 10-7 lead. Williams then scored again later in the quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Pregame prep

