Utah, BYU now both receiving votes in coaches, AP polls

After their third straight win on Saturday, the Utah Utes (4-2) are now receiving votes in both the USA Today Coaches poll and Associated Press poll released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the BYU Cougars (5-2) are also now receiving votes in both polls, but that is a downgrade from last week when they were ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll.

Previous to that, they were ranked No. 10 in both polls but have lost two games in a row.

In both polls Sunday, the Utes actually got more votes than the Cougars. Utah received 35 votes in the coaches poll, effectively ranking it No. 27 in the country (Iowa State got the most votes among teams outside the top 25 with 38). BYU received 23 votes and is effectively ranked No. 30.

Utah is also effectively ranked No. 27 in the AP poll with 43 votes, behind Clemson’s 64 votes. BYU is effectively ranked No. 29 in the AP poll with 21 votes. Arkansas is between the Utes and the Cougars in that poll.

Perhaps fittingly, the previously unranked Baylor Bears now occupy the No. 20 spot in both polls after beating BYU on Saturday. Arizona State, which was ranked No. 22 last week, received 18 votes in the coaches poll and seven in the AP poll after losing to the Utes Saturday.

The only one of Utah’s Pac-12 foes that is ranked higher than it is Oregon, which is No. 10 in both polls after it escaped with a win over Cal on Friday.

Georgia remained ranked No. 1 in both polls. Cincinnati is No. 2 in the AP poll and Oklahoma No. 3, but they’re the other way around in the coaches poll. Alabama and Ohio State round out the top five in both polls.