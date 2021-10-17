 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Church donates $2 million to First Americans Museum in Oklahoma

Elder Kyle S. McKay of the Seventy and several Native American Church members presented the gift during a reception at the museum on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

By Church News
Elder Kyle S. McKay of the Seventy presents the gift to James Pepper Henry, First Americans Museum director, during a reception at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating US$2 million to the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to help Native American Indian tribes learn more about their ancestral roots.

The museum, which honors many Native American Indian Tribes, will use the gift to build a FamilySearch center and fill other needs. The center will include digital interactive exhibits for Native American families. Many will be able to learn more at FamilySearch.org. FamilySearch is the Church’s nonprofit genealogy arm.

Read the full story here.

