This ‘Jeopardy!’ ‘giant killer’ has missed these 5 clues. Can you answer them?

In “Jeopardy!” lingo, Jonathan Fisher is officially known as a “giant killer.”

The actor from Florida put an end to Matt Amodio’s massive winning streak on the quiz show — a whopping 38 games that secured Amodio the No. 2 spot in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame for most games won.

And then fans immediately wondered: Would Fisher be a one-hit wonder?

It happened with Ken Jennings, whose legendary 74-game winning streak in 2004 came to an end when Nancy Zerg beat him in the Final Jeopardy round — a moment that led to audible gasps in the studio audience. Zerg would go on to lose the next game.

Emma Boettcher, who brought James Holzhauer’s impressive winning streak to an end after 32 games, went on to be a two-day “Jeopardy!” champion in 2019.

Now, Fisher is the newest “giant killer.” And he’s on a roll.

Since defeating Amodio, Fisher has won 10 games and earned $230,100. He’ll be in the next Tournament of Champions, where he could potentially compete once more against Amodio. This also marks the first time in “Jeopardy!” history that the quiz show has had back-to-back double-digit champions.

It's the first time in Jeopardy! history that we've had back-to-back double-digit champs! Will Jonathan continue his impressive run? pic.twitter.com/B07BKVL07a — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 25, 2021

For his part, Amodio has said he is rooting for Fisher going forward.

“I’m wishing for him to go on to a great streak of his own,” Amodio told “Jeopardy!” after losing to Fisher. “He deserves it.”

Fisher goes for his 11th win Monday night. So far during his run, he has correctly answered 256 clues, according to “Jeopardy!” archives. However, he’s also missed several clues, including two Daily Doubles and three Final Jeopardy questions.

Here are five clues he has missed. Can you answer them? (All answers are at the very bottom)

“A 1791 proclamation by President George ordered the first this of the District of Columbia; a young George would’ve done it himself.” “In the space of a few weeks in 1912, Robert Falcon Scott’s trek to this landmark ended in death, then Titanic sailed into history.” Publishing: “Last name of brothers James, John, Joseph and Fletcher, whose company published magazines with their name as well as books.” Literature for Children: “These stories got their collective title because little Josephine Kipling insisted they be told exactly the same way each time.” Names on the Map: “From 1824 to 1825 this hero toured all 24 states, and an Indiana city was named for him.”

(1. Survey; 2. the South Pole; 3. Harper; 4. Just So Stories; 5. the Marquis de Lafayette)