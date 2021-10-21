BYU-Washington State game will be in national spotlight this weekend

This article was first published as the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

With Washington State firing coach Nick Rolovich and several assistants for refusing a state vaccine mandate, BYU comes to Pullman with not only a national spotlight on the game, but the visiting Cougars working to end a two-game losing streak.

Cougars on the air BYU (5-2) at Washington State (4-3) Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT At Martin Stadium, Spokane, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1 Radio: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM

This could go many ways; BYU can take advantage of the mess or it could galvanize Washington State players and inspire them. WSU is fresh off wins over Stanford, Oregon State and Cal.

Meanwhile, BYU coach Kalani Sitake is on a personal campaign to get his team to play more physical after two lackluster offensive and defensive line performances in losses to Boise State and Baylor.

Here is my commentary on BYU’s quest for more physicality.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: How much of BYU’s lack of physical play against Boise State and Baylor was the opponent and how much was on BYU’s players, system, injuries, inexperience and youth? How can Kalani Sitake fix it?

Jay Drew: Remember when Kyle Whittingham said that never in his wildest dreams would he have believed that BYU would dominate Utah in the trenches as it did on Sept. 11? That performance from the Cougars seems like a long time ago, given how they have looked in the trenches the past two games. What happened? I am going to say the Boise State game was due to injuries and the Broncos being more fired up to play.

I am going to say in the Baylor game the Cougars were simply overmatched. Baylor played big-boy football, with Power Five talent. Sure, the Cougars were down a couple of guys on both sides of the line, but I don’t think OLs Harris LaChance and Joe Tukuafu or DL Lorenzo Fauatea would have made that much of a difference. Baylor was simply bigger, deeper and better.

Sitake took some steps toward fixing the problem on Monday, basically calling out both lines and saying both have to get tougher. Is it too late? Maybe. But I expect much better play moving forward, beginning with Saturday’s game at Washington State.

Prediction: BYU 31, Washington State 21

Dick Harmon: Certainly BYU misses the strength and acumen of linebacker Keenan Pili, who was injured early in the season, and now we are seeing freshman and sophomores starting on both sides of the line. But Sitake’s brand is to be a physical football team and lay the wood on opponents. That hasn’t happened the past two weeks, and I believe he is very upset about it.

Question is, what can he do?

The issue was further complicated when we saw three defensive linemen (Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Gabe Summers and Jacob Palu) go down at Baylor. It’s not clear who will play Saturday at Washington State, or if one of the injuries is a season-ender. It will be huge to get Joe Tukuafu and Harris LaChance back on the O-line.

The most intriguing thing this Saturday is to see what motivational spear Sitake will use to get his team back in a physical mindset in Pullman. It will be a tremendous challenge emotionally, mentally and putting actual skin in the game. The way to gauge it is if Tyler Allgeier suddenly begins running free again and if the defensive front can blow up WSU’s passing game in either coverage or pressure. I think Allgeier breaks out on Saturday.

Prediction: BYU 37, Washington State 31

In basketball, Mark Pope will unveil his 2021-22 team during Midnight Madness on Friday, Oct. 22, in the Marriott Center. Doors will open at 10:15 p.m. The Cougars received votes in the first Associated Press poll. Here is a story by Jeff Call on where the Cougars are heading toward Big 12 membership.

