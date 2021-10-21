Sick of spam texts? So is the FCC

The Federal Communications Commission may soon consider a proposal that would look to stop robot spam texts.

Per ZD Net, FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has revealed new rules that would make wireless carriers — like Verizon, T-Mobile and others — block any illegal robot texts.

The FCC received about 14,000 complaints in 2020 about unwanted robot texts. That number is about 9,800 for 2021.

According to research from RoboKiller, spam text messages in the U.S. are higher than the number of complaints that go to the FCC. In fact, Robokiller said there were likely 7.4 billion spam text messages sent in March 2021 alone.

Robocalls and fake texts increased during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Deseret News. Scammers sent out messages and calls to make people worried about the virus.

In fact, the FCC said criminals were trying to get private information from victims amid the pandemic.

“The Coronavirus Response Act has made coronavirus testing more accessible immediately. If you want to receive a free testing kit delivered overnight to your home, press 1. If you do not want your free testing, press 2,” one message said, per the Deseret News.

Want to stay safe from robocalls? Per the Deseret News, make sure you “never give your personal information in response to an email, phone call or text. Don’t click on attachments from unsolicited sources.”