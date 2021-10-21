Tony Finau gave Dwyane Wade a little golf lesson at the Jazz game. Here’s what they (and Ryan Smith) had to say about it

During the television broadcast of the Utah Jazz’s 107-86 season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, a camera panned to the front row where Jazz owners Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade were joined by Utah native and pro golfer Tony Finau.

In the brief moments the camera was focused on them, it was clear that Finau and Wade were talking about golf, with Finau providing some instruction for the 13-time NBA All-Star.

It is a fitting crossover, as Wade and Smith are avid golfers, and Finau is a big NBA fan (he notably changed his lifelong allegiance from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz when Smith became owner last year).

Wade, Finau and Smith have all since weighed in on the moment on Twitter.

If I’m sitting by greatness..I’m definitely asking for advice! Don’t be too cool kids https://t.co/zfr8sFD3tD — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 21, 2021