Tony Finau gave Dwyane Wade a little golf lesson at the Jazz game. Here’s what they (and Ryan Smith) had to say about it

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau discuss golf during the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Twitter video screenshot via @RyanQualtrics

During the television broadcast of the Utah Jazz’s 107-86 season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, a camera panned to the front row where Jazz owners Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade were joined by Utah native and pro golfer Tony Finau.

In the brief moments the camera was focused on them, it was clear that Finau and Wade were talking about golf, with Finau providing some instruction for the 13-time NBA All-Star.

It is a fitting crossover, as Wade and Smith are avid golfers, and Finau is a big NBA fan (he notably changed his lifelong allegiance from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz when Smith became owner last year).

Wade, Finau and Smith have all since weighed in on the moment on Twitter.

