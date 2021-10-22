Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed a crew member on set of his new movie, ‘Rust’

One person has died and another has been injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his new movie “Rust” in New Mexico, CNN reports.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot on the set, per law enforcement reports. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was transferred to the Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center.

Baldwin apologized in a tweet:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told CNN in a statement that there’s an ongoing investigation into what happened.

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” the statement said. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

No charges have been filed in the investigation yet, per CBS News.

Per The Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was seen on set “distraught and in tears while on the phone” after the incident. He reportedly was walking around the parking lot of the sheriff’s office and bent down to cry.

