BYU at Washington State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

BYU (5-2) at Washington State (4-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT Venue: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium (32,952 capacity)

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium (32,952 capacity) TV: FS1

FS1 Livestream: FoxSports.com

FoxSports.com Radio: KSL 1160 AM

KSL 1160 AM Series: BYU leads the all-time series 3-1 and won the last meeting 30-6 in 2012. This is the first meeting in Pullman, Washington, between the two schools.

BYU leads the all-time series 3-1 and won the last meeting 30-6 in 2012. This is the first meeting in Pullman, Washington, between the two schools. Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s at kickoff.

THE TRENDS

For BYU: BYU has fallen out of the Top 25 and is reeling after two straight losses. The team heads into Pullman for its second straight road game against a Power Five program.

For Washington State: Washington State has won three straight after a 1-3 start to the season. During the three-game winning streak, all against Pac-12 Conference opponents, Washington State has averaged 28.6 points per game.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The spotlight this week has been off the field, after Washington State fired head coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Defensive coordinator Jack Dickert was elevated to acting head coach. He said he will continue in his role as DC and the team’s run ‘n’ shoot offensive philosophy will stay the same, beginning with the game against BYU.

“I’m a firm believer that adversity is life’s greatest teacher and that’s what I preach to our guys, and I think this is going to be another challenge for our guys to continue to learn and grow,” Dickert told ESPN.

KEY PLAYER

Jayden de Laura, QB, Washington State: BYU’s defense has been struggling in recent weeks to slow down its competition. Facing de Laura will provide another challenge, as the sophomore quarterback has been playing some of his best ball in recent weeks. During the team’s three-game win streak, de Laura has completed 74 of 117 passes (63.2%) for 901 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

QUOTABLE

“Baylor decided they were going to go big and shove the run down our throat. We didn’t respond the right way. If Washington State decides to do that, then fine. We need to toughen up.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

“Words cannot express our profound sadness and disappointment in the termination of our coach, Nick Rolovich. Playing for him was a great honor that all of us will cherish forever. He put trust in me and allowed me to grow as a man both on and off the field. … What we need now, more than ever, is the loud and passionate support the Cougar faithful can bring to Martin Stadium. So let’s pack the house on Saturday, and show this entire nation the special bond that we all have as WSU Cougars.” — Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, on Rolovich’s dismissal.

NEXT UP

BYU returns home to host Virginia and former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall on Oct. 30. Washington State travels to face Arizona State on Oct. 30.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 — BYU 24, Arizona 16

Sept. 11 — BYU 26, Utah 17

Sept. 18 — BYU 27, Arizona State 17

Sept. 25 — BYU 35, USF 27

Oct. 1 — BYU 34, Utah State 20

Oct. 9 — Boise State 26, BYU 17

Oct. 16 — Baylor 38, BYU 24

Oct. 23 — at Washington State (1:30 p.m., FS1)

Oct. 30 — vs. Virginia (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 6 — vs. Idaho State (1 p.m., BYUtv)

Nov. 13 — BYE

Nov. 20 — at Georgia Southern (2 p.m., TV TBD)

Nov. 27 — at USC

All times MT