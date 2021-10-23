After Joe Ingles was ejected, the Jazz had to regroup to beat the Kings

Joe Ingles got most of the night off on Friday, but not in the way that he would have wanted to.

The Utah Jazz forward was ejected from the Jazz’s road game in Sacramento with 1:36 left in the first quarter after he was issued a Flagrant 2 foul.

The play in question occurred when Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell, on a fast break after a Jazz turnover, leaped high into the air with what looked like the intention of dunking the ball. Ingles leaned into Mitchell, causing his feet to come out from under him.

“It’s not something that Joe did intentionally, meaning with any malice,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. “Those things happen. I’m glad that Davion was OK. That’s the biggest concern for everybody when those things happen.”

Joe Ingles has been ejected for a dangerous play on Davion pic.twitter.com/IF3ruon6H1 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 23, 2021

The play was reviewed by officials before they handed down their final ruling. Ingles seemed to be confused and surprised that he was given a Flagrant 2 foul rather than a Flagrant 1, remaining on the court for a few moments.

Following the game, the official crew chief Kevin Cutler said that after reviewing the play they found it met the criteria for a Flagrant 2.

“When we looked at it, we had reckless contact to an airborne shooter,” Cutler said. “The contact was deemed unnecessary and excessive, which is the criteria for a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2.”

Ingles’ ejection meant that for the rest of the night the Jazz were without one of their main ball-handlers. Quin Snyder turned to extra minutes from Miye Oni, Eric Paschall and two-way guard Trent Forrest to make up for the loss of Ingles.

“He’s another ball-handler and a guy who shoots 40 percent from 3,” Donovan Mitchell said of Ingles. “When you have a guy down, thats when you have to lock in as a group.”

The Jazz were leading when Ingles left the game, but the Kings quickly took the lead and led for most of the night before the Jazz got back into things later on in the second half.

Though the shock of losing Ingles seemed to impact the Jazz early, the found footing with their reserve lineups and were able to come away with the win, improving to 2-0 on the season.