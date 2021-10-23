Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 21-19 victory over Washington State

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between BYU and Washington State. Follow along for updates throughout the day.

Final

BYU 21, Washington State 19

In a game that was tight throughout, BYU made enough plays to edge the Pac-12’s Washington State at Martin Stadium.

It’s the first time in school history BYU has beat four Power Five teams in the same season. With the victory, the Cougars also became bowl eligible by moving to 6-2 on the year.

Tyler Allgeier had a monster game for BYU, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 32 carries in leading an offensive attack that picked up 385 yards of total offense.

Allgeier scored his second touchdown early in the fourth quarter — a 1-yarder — to put BYU ahead 21-13.

There's no stopping @tylerallgeier17 today



He adds on another TD for @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/tZEpogX76r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Washington State eventually had its chance to tie the game, driving 76 yards in 11 plays before Max Borghi scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run with 4:14 left to play to make it a two-point game. Washington State, though, couldn’t score on its two-point attempt, and behind Allgeier, BYU was able to run out the clock.

BYU gets a huge stop on the attempted 2 point conversion.



Who stands out on this play? pic.twitter.com/JVIrjjMdlj — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 23, 2021

End of 3rd quarter

BYU 14, Washington State 13

Both teams got things going a bit offensively in a quick-moving third quarter.

BYU took the opening drive of the half 75 yards for a score, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Tyler Allgeier. It was a nice mix of run and pass for BYU, as Jaren Hall completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards on the scoring drive. Allgeier topped 100 yards rushing in the game on the drive.

Washington State responded with a 69-yard touchdown drive of its own, and Max Borghi scored his second touchdown of the day — a 1-yarder — for the score. A bobbled snap cost Washington State on the point-after attempt, though, to keep BYU in the lead.

BYU has a third-and-goal at the 2 to start the fourth quarter.

Halftime

BYU 7, Washington State 7

BYU will rue some missed opportunities in the second quarter. Twice they drove inside Washington State territory only to come up empty. The first one, Jake Oldroyd missed a 45-yard field goal wide left.

On the next possession, BYU was again driving inside the Washington State 30 when it left the offense on the field for a fourth-and-2. Instead of using Tyler Allgeier, who had 76 rushing yards in the first half, BYU tried to pick up the first down with a handoff sweep to backup tight end Dallin Holker, who was dropped for a 7-yard loss.

The controversial play call on 4th down for the Cougars.



What do you see, what do you wish we would have called judging by the Wazzu front? pic.twitter.com/y8arjaDaqc — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 23, 2021

The BYU defense, however, has been stout and forced Washington State into punts on three straight possessions to keep the home team from taking advantage.

At the half, BYU has 177 yards of total offense to 183 for Washington State. Jaren Hall has completed 7 of 10 passes for 79 yards while rushing for 5 yards on six carries, while Washington State’s Jayden de Laura has completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards and an interception.

Grid View BYU tight end Isaac Rex, right, catches a pass in front of Washington State defensive back Derrick Langford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

Washington State wide receiver Travell Harris secures a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU defensive back Malik Moore, right, runs the interception he caught on a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) out of the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU running back Lopini Katoa, center, runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake watches during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

Washington State defensive end Willie Taylor III (27) pressures and forces BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) to fumble the ball, which BYU recovered, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak, Associated Press

End of 1st Quarter

BYU 7, Washington State 7

Both teams scored on their opening drives, as Washington State capitalized on a 75-yard drive with an 11-yard Max Borghi touchdown run.

BYU countered with its own 75-yard that ended with a 3-yard Lopini Katoa run and was sparked by a 30-yard Tyler Allgeier carry that got BYU inside the WSU 5.

Tyler Allgeier looking to make a statement this game after being challenged by his OC Aaron Roderick.



Nice 30 yard gain here breaking multiple tackles. pic.twitter.com/yIVBtNiFgi — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 23, 2021

Washington State has 139 yards of total offense to 78 for BYU, as both teams have traded possessions since the early scores. BYU’s Malik Moore intercepted a pass after a promising Washington State drive to end a scoring threat.

Malik Moore INT from his single high safety spot.



Dude has range. Long, lean w/ linear speed. The DB development projects paying off. He's got 3 INTs on the season. pic.twitter.com/7qpGrzleRK — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 23, 2021

Pregame prep

