BYU ranked No. 25 in latest Associated Press poll, Utah receives vote in Coaches poll

By Brandon Judd Updated
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, watches the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Young Kwak, Associated Press

BYU snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-19 victory over the Pac-12’s Washington State on Saturday, and it was jut enough to get them back in the top 25.

The Cougars (6-2) jumped to No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday, while they received 42 votes in the latest USA Today Coaches poll, effectively ranking BYU in a tie with UL Lafayette for No. 26 in the country and 31 votes behind No. 25 NC State.

BYU fell out of the polls last week after a two-game losing streak, but re-enters the polls before a matchup against Virginia (6-2) and former coach Bronco Mendenhall. The Cavaliers received nine votes in the AP poll and are effectively ranked No. 30, while they received 23 votes in the Coaches poll and are effectively ranked No. 31.

Utah (4-3), meanwhile, received one vote in the Coaches poll after losing 42-34 to Oregon State. The Utes received significant votes in both polls last week and were just outside the top 25 before the loss. The Beavers received seven votes in the AP poll and are effectively ranked tied for No. 31, while they received 13 votes in the Coaches poll and are effectively ranked tied for No. 32.

Oregon continues to be the only Pac-12 team in the rankings, moving up three spot to No. 7 in the AP poll and two spots to No. 8 following a 34-31 win over UCLA.

The top 5 are the same in both polls, with Georgia at No. 1, Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4 and Ohio State at No. 5.

