Zach Wilson ruled out after leaving Jets game with knee injury

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson left the New York Jets’ game on Sunday after taking a big hit against the New England Patriots.

Early in the third quarter, the Jets announced he is out for the game with a knee injury. The CBS television broadcast of the game reported its his right knee that was injured.

Wilson exited the game just over three minutes into the second quarter with the Jets trailing 17-0 after he took a hit from the Patriots’ Matt Judon on a long pass downfield. The result of the play was a defensive pass interference, and Mike White replaced Wilson at QB, throwing a touchdown to end the drive.

Zach Wilson takes back to back brutal hits on the leg. Gross. No flags on either protect the QB? pic.twitter.com/3GLbx8PTOe — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

Wilson completed 6 of 10 for 51 yards before leaving the game. He was also sacked once.

This story will be updated.