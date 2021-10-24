 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Zach Wilson ruled out after leaving Jets game with knee injury

By Brandon Judd
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Steven Senne, Associated Press

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson left the New York Jets’ game on Sunday after taking a big hit against the New England Patriots.

Early in the third quarter, the Jets announced he is out for the game with a knee injury. The CBS television broadcast of the game reported its his right knee that was injured.

Wilson exited the game just over three minutes into the second quarter with the Jets trailing 17-0 after he took a hit from the Patriots’ Matt Judon on a long pass downfield. The result of the play was a defensive pass interference, and Mike White replaced Wilson at QB, throwing a touchdown to end the drive.

Wilson completed 6 of 10 for 51 yards before leaving the game. He was also sacked once.

