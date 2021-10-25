Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with PCL strain, MRI confirms

There is some good news on Zach Wilson’s injury: he won’t be out long term.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that an MRI confirmed that Wilson suffered a PCL strain in his right knee, which is expected to sideline the former BYU quarterback two to four weeks.

Wilson was hurt during the second quarter of the New York Jets’ 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday when the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was hit from behind by the Patriots’ Matt Judon after throwing a long pass downfield.

Wilson told reporters postgame that he heard a “pop” and that his knee felt “loose.”

“I’m hoping I can get in there, do what I can to come back as fast as possible, making sure everything is good,” he said. “Once we get these results, just hit the rehab and everything full-on, just find out what I am capable of doing and try to get back as fast as possible.”

Wilson has been sacked 19 times this season, fifth-most among NFL quarterbacks. On the year, he’s completed 104 of 181 passes (57.5%) for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. For now, he’ll be replaced by backup Mike White, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his absence Sunday.

Here’s who the Jets play over the next four weeks:

Week 8: vs. Cincinnati (Oct. 31)

vs. Cincinnati (Oct. 31) Week 9: at Indianapolis, Thursday (Nov. 4)

at Indianapolis, Thursday (Nov. 4) Week 10: vs. Buffalo (Nov. 14)

vs. Buffalo (Nov. 14) Week 11: vs. Miami (Nov. 21)

The 41-point loss to the Patriots on Sunday was the Jets’ most lopsided defeat of the season in a year where New York is off to a 1-5 start.

“How are you going to respond when adversity hits? Every good team that I’ve been on in my life looking back to until I was playing Pee-Wee football, it always sucked before it got better,” Wilson said. “No one ever really just walks into situations and it’s the greatest thing from the beginning. Guys understand that, that it’s a process. … We’ve all just got be accountable of our mistakes and what things we could have done better. As long as we just keep getting better, it will take care of itself.”