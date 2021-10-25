Fred Warner on the 49ers’ 4-game skid: ‘We’re going to figure this thing out’ (plus Week 7 Utah ties roundup)

It’s been a rough last month for the San Francisco 49ers as the 2021 NFL season creeps closer to its midway point.

Despite being within one score of their opponents at some point during the fourth quarter of each of their past four games, the 49ers are on a four-game losing streak, capped by a 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

It’s a skid that leaves San Francisco, considered a playoff contender heading into the season, in danger of falling too far behind in the race for a postseason spot. The 49ers sit with a 2-4 record and two of the NFC West’s top teams — the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams — visit Levi’s Stadium in the next three weeks.

With the loss, The New York Times’ updated playoff picture dropped San Francisco’s chances to make the postseason from 28% to 20%.

Despite some understandably visible frustration following the latest loss, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner — one of the leaders on the team and someone who played a key role when San Francisco made a run to the Super Bowl just two years ago — sounded determined the 49ers will figure out how to turn things around.

“We’re going to figure this thing out. We don’t have a choice,” he told reporters postgame. “That’s just how this league works. You’ve got to come back to work and do better.”

The former BYU standout had one of his better performances of the season, finishing with nine tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. Warner also had a fumble recovery on Indianapolis’ first play from scrimmage that set up a 49ers field goal and gave them an early 9-0 lead.

San Francisco, though, struggled to maintain that early momentum and watched as the Colts scored 30 of the game’s final 39 points. Michael Pittman Jr.’s 28-yard touchdown reception with 2:49 to play all but sealed the loss in a torrential downpour that led to slippery conditions all night.

“I had a message for the guys. I’ll leave it in (the locker room), but just know that everybody’s got to do better, gotta work harder. That’s it,” Warner said.

How Utah ties performed during Week 7

Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 7 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed:

Browns 17, Broncos 14

Cleveland

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 3 tackles; 30 snaps (17 on defense, 13 on special teams).

Denver

Garett Bolles, LT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle; 52 snaps (50 on offense, 2 on special teams).

Started at left tackle; 52 snaps (50 on offense, 2 on special teams). Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver; 2 receptions, 16 yards; 47 snaps (all on offense).

Started at wide receiver; 2 receptions, 16 yards; 47 snaps (all on offense). Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: 11 snaps (1 on defense, 10 on special teams).

Bengals 41, Ravens 17

Cincinnati

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: 2 tackles, 1 pass deflection; 15 snaps (9 on defense, 6 on special teams).

Baltimore

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Completed 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards; 12 snaps (all on offense).

Completed 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards; 12 snaps (all on offense). Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: 2 carries, 10 yards, 2 receptions, 24 yards; 21 snaps (all on offense).

Packers 24, Football Team 10

Green Bay

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Did not play.

Washington

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: 4 snaps (1 on offense, 3 on special teams).

4 snaps (1 on offense, 3 on special teams). Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High: 2 receptions, 16 yards; 29 snaps (all on offense).

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Atlanta

No locals on roster.

Miami

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: team-leading 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 pass deflection; 44 snaps (all on defense).

Patriots 54, Jets 13

New England

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High: Started at linebacker; 12 snaps (5 on defense, 7 on special teams) before leaving in second quarter with an injury.

Started at linebacker; 12 snaps (5 on defense, 7 on special teams) before leaving in second quarter with an injury. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass deflection; 62 snaps (all on defense).

New York

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: 1 solo tackle; 1 pass deflection; 20 snaps (19 on defense, 1 on special teams).

1 solo tackle; 1 pass deflection; 20 snaps (19 on defense, 1 on special teams). Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High: Started at quarterback, before leaving in the second quarter with a knee injury; completed 6 of 10 passes for 51 yards; sacked 1 time; 18 snaps (all on offense).

Giants 25, Panthers 3

New York

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Started at running back; team-high 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 receptions, 15 yards; scored on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter; 59 snaps (all on offense).

TO THE HOUSE



: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/SPsN3G1s5u — New York Giants (@Giants) October 24, 2021

Carolina

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU and Bountiful High: Started at left tackle; 65 snaps (64 on offense, 1 on special teams).

Titans 27, Chiefs 3

Tennessee

No locals on roster.

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: 1 reception, 8 yards; 23 snaps (6 on offense, 17 on special teams).

1 reception, 8 yards; 23 snaps (6 on offense, 17 on special teams). Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: 1 tackle; 26 snaps (16 on defense, 10 on special teams).

Rams 28, Lions 19

Los Angeles

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: 1 tackle; 27 snaps (7 on defense, 20 on special teams).

1 tackle; 27 snaps (7 on defense, 20 on special teams). Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High: Made field goals of 33 and 47 yards, with the latter giving the Rams a two-score lead late in the game, made 2 of 2 point-after attempts; 10 snaps (all on special teans).

Made field goals of 33 and 47 yards, with the latter giving the Rams a two-score lead late in the game, made 2 of 2 point-after attempts; 10 snaps (all on special teans). Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: 1 tackle; 14 snaps (8 on defense, 6 on special teams).

Detroit

John Penisini, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: 1 tackle; 16 snaps (13 on defense, 3 on special teams).

1 tackle; 16 snaps (13 on defense, 3 on special teams). Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High: Started at left tackle; 74 snaps (69 on offense, 5 on special teams).

Started at left tackle; 74 snaps (69 on offense, 5 on special teams). Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back; 12 carries, team-high 57 yards; 20 snaps (all on offense).

Raiders 33, Eagles 22

Las Vegas

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU: 13 snaps (11 on offense, 2 on special teams).

13 snaps (11 on offense, 2 on special teams). Andre James, C, Herriman High: Started at center; 66 snaps (all on offense).

Started at center; 66 snaps (all on offense). Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU: 5 tackles (3 solo); 40 snaps (23 on defense, 17 on special teams).

Philadelphia

Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: Not active for game.

Cardinals 31, Texans 5

Arizona

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High: Started at defensive tackle; 30 snaps (26 on defense, 4 on special teams).

Houston

No locals on roster.

Buccaneers 38, Bears 3

Tampa Bay

No locals on active roster.

Chicago

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback; 2 solo tackles; 73 snaps (all on defense).

Started at cornerback; 2 solo tackles; 73 snaps (all on defense). Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: 5 snaps (all on special teams).

5 snaps (all on special teams). Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High: 2 solo tackles; 29 snaps (22 on defense, 7 on special teams).

Colts 30, 49ers 18

Indianapolis

No locals on active roster.

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 9 tackles (7 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery that led to a 49ers field goal in the first quarter; 69 snaps (68 on defense, 1 on special teams).

Started at linebacker; 9 tackles (7 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery that led to a 49ers field goal in the first quarter; 69 snaps (68 on defense, 1 on special teams). Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: 4 punts with 48.3-yard average; 1 inside 20; 7 snaps (all on special teams).

Monday Night Football: Saints at Seahawks

Here’s the Utah ties on active rosters for this week’s Monday Night Football game:

New Orleans

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High.

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU.

Marcus Williams, FS, Utah.

Seattle

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High.

Marquise Blair, S, Utah.

Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High.

Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State.