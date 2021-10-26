Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks on the Denver Nuggets during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) gets into a scuffle during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Both received technical fouls and were ejected from the game. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks off the court after the team’s win over the against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after hitting a three in the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after hurting his knee during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a layup by Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) and Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) compete for a rebound during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the hoop ahead of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is fouled by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at the hoop during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the hoop during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dunks during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder disputes a call during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) is illuminated during a time out in the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) walks on court during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) hits the boards as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Initially declared a defensive foul on Mitchell, referees switched the call to an offensive foul on Gordon after review. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) drives on Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets Jeff Green (32) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dunks during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is pictured during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes to the hoop ahead of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) guards Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz fans react after a three from guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone watches the action during the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) pulls center Hassan Whiteside (21) away after a scuffle with Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz fans cheer during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News