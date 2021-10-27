This Utah Utes offensive lineman is reportedly entering the transfer portal

University of Utah offensive lineman Simi Moala is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, 247 Sports reported Wednesday.

Utah offensive tackle Simi Moala has entered the transfer portal. A 2018 recruit, Moala has made 18 career starts. @SBartle247https://t.co/kTcMEDdLkS — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) October 27, 2021

The sophomore offensive tackle last played in a game for the Utes on Sept. 11 against BYU.

Moala started 12 of 14 games for Utah in 2019 at the right tackle position and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors that year. He started four games at left tackle in 2020, and started the first two games of this season at right tackle.

Moala, first cousin to former Utah tackle Jeremiah Poutasi, originally signed with Oregon State in 2015, then served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tonga and joined the Utes upon his return.

He was rated a three-star prospect out of high school by both 247 Sports and Rivals.