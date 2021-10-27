 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

This Utah Utes offensive lineman is reportedly entering the transfer portal

By Brandon Judd
Offensive linemen Orlando Umana and Simi Moala run a drill as the University of Utah football team opens spring camp at the Eccles Football Facility practice fields in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

University of Utah offensive lineman Simi Moala is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, 247 Sports reported Wednesday.

The sophomore offensive tackle last played in a game for the Utes on Sept. 11 against BYU.

Moala started 12 of 14 games for Utah in 2019 at the right tackle position and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors that year. He started four games at left tackle in 2020, and started the first two games of this season at right tackle.

Moala, first cousin to former Utah tackle Jeremiah Poutasi, originally signed with Oregon State in 2015, then served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tonga and joined the Utes upon his return.

He was rated a three-star prospect out of high school by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Why are the Utes struggling in the red zone? It starts with physicality and execution

By Jeff Call

Utah redistricting commission 'satisfied' with adopted maps, brushes off Bishop's comments

By Carter Williams

Brian Laundrie family’s lawyer reveals what police got wrong in their investigation

By Herb Scribner

Intermountain Healthcare to require all employees be vaccinated against COVID

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

Florida police reveal huge mistake in search for Brian Laundrie

By Herb Scribner

When BYU moved the goal posts, it was only a matter of time Bronco would move on too

By Doug Robinson