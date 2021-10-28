Facebook has reorganized under the new name Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta as the new name for Facebook Thursday morning during the Connect developer conference, per Protocol.

“We have a new north star: to bring the metaverse to life,” Zuckerberg said. “Now, it is time to build the next chapter.”

The company’s new website. Meta.com, currently redirects to a page on Facebook’s website, which describes the new direction of the company.

“Connection is evolving and so are we,” the website reads. “The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. Our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future.”

Meta will oversee all of the Facebook company’s products, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as any new efforts developed by the company. The company’s move will be similar to when Google reorganized all of Google’s products under the name Alphabet.

Last week, reports surfaced that Facebook would change its name “to reflect its focus on building the metaverse,” according to The Verge.

Meta is a direct reference to the metaverse, something that experts say will be the next phase of the internet. The metaverse is a concept that blends augmented reality and virtual reality together, providing people with the future of the internet. To experience the metaverse, people may need to wear virtual reality headsets to experience a virtual world. You could live in the metaverse with digital products, experiences and currencies.