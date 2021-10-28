 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Facebook reveals its official new name

Facebook will reorganize under the name Meta. What does it mean?

By Herb Scribner
Photo of Facebook’s new name, Meta.
Facebook will reorganize under the name Meta.
Meta

Facebook has reorganized under the new name Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta as the new name for Facebook Thursday morning during the Connect developer conference, per Protocol.

  • “We have a new north star: to bring the metaverse to life,” Zuckerberg said. “Now, it is time to build the next chapter.”

The company’s new website. Meta.com, currently redirects to a page on Facebook’s website, which describes the new direction of the company.

  • “Connection is evolving and so are we,” the website reads. “The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. Our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future.”

Meta will oversee all of the Facebook company’s products, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as any new efforts developed by the company. The company’s move will be similar to when Google reorganized all of Google’s products under the name Alphabet.

  • Last week, reports surfaced that Facebook would change its name “to reflect its focus on building the metaverse,” according to The Verge.

Meta is a direct reference to the metaverse, something that experts say will be the next phase of the internet. The metaverse is a concept that blends augmented reality and virtual reality together, providing people with the future of the internet. To experience the metaverse, people may need to wear virtual reality headsets to experience a virtual world. You could live in the metaverse with digital products, experiences and currencies.

Next Up In Science & Tech

Loading comments...

The Latest

The schedule and pairings for the state tournament are set

By James Edward

With a coach on the hot seat and a questionable QB, UCLA subplots aplenty heading into game with Utes

By Jeff Call

Why conservatives should oppose the death penalty

By Connor Boyack, Contributor

How should parents talk to their kids about getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

By Lisa Riley Roche

You saw that right. Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso for Halloween

By Dennis Romboy

Who is Jacob Boren? And why is he suddenly starting in the Cougars’ secondary?

By Jay Drew