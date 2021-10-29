Automakers have been moving into the electric vehicle market as nations worldwide aim to cut their emissions and combat climate change. In the United States, President Joe Biden has called on manufacturers to stop making gasoline-powers cars and trucks by 2030.

But America’s development of the financial and physical infrastructure supporting the purchase and operation of electric vehicles across the country has been less consistent, a recent survey shows.

Bumper.com, which provides VIN numbers and other data for auto purchases, looked at 10 metrics related to financing and operating electric vehicles to come up with a ranking of which states are most friendly to owning an electric vehicle.

Seven out of the top 10 states were located in the West, while six out of the bottom 10 were in the South. Utah was ranked second overall and landed in the top 10 for financial incentives, infrastructure, charging station growth and electric vehicle registration as a percentage of all vehicle registrations.

Motor Trend speculated that the regional disparity could be the popularity of trucks, which apparently are preferred by southern drivers. But automakers are counting on truck owners going electric.

“Other independent truck manufacturers, such as Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Ram, Canoo, Tesla, and Atlis all have fully electric rigs (pickups and SUVs) waiting in the wings or conceptualized and will have to present viable examples of real-world use sooner, rather than later,” Motor Trend reported.