No. 25 BYU vs. Virginia: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

BYU (6-2) vs. Virginia (6-2)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470 capacity)

LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470 capacity) TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio: KSL 1160 AM

KSL 1160 AM Series: BYU trails 3-2 in the all-time series, though the Cougars won the last game between the two teams, 41-33 in Provo in 2014.

BYU trails 3-2 in the all-time series, though the Cougars won the last game between the two teams, 41-33 in Provo in 2014. Weather: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s at kickoff.

THE TRENDS

For BYU: The Cougars are seeking their fifth win over a Power Five opponent this season and are coming off a 21-19 win over the Pac-12’s Washington State. A win over the Cavaliers likely keeps BYU in the national ranks heading into November.

For Virginia: The Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak and have averaged 40 points per game during that stretch. The last time Virginia won five games in a row was 2007.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The Cougars will face a tough task of trying to stop one of the nation’s top offenses. Virginia averages 39.1 points per game, 13th nationally, is one of two teams averaging more than 400 passing yards per game (406.9, second in the country), is putting 543.6 yards of total offense (third) and converts 47.8% of its third downs (15th).

One way to try and slow the Virginia offense would be to try and control the clock, and BYU has one of the nation’s best running backs in Tyler Allgeier. The sophomore is seventh nationally in rushing yards (861) and the Cavaliers are susceptible defensively — they give up more than 200 yards rushing per game.

KEY PLAYER

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia: Armstrong is enjoying a breakout season for the Cavaliers and stopping him and the Virginia passing attack will be one of the biggest challenges the BYU secondary faces this year. Armstrong leads the nation in passing yards (3,220) and has completed 64.2% of his passes for 23 touchdown passes to just six interceptions. He’s not just one-dimensional, either: Armstrong has run for 177 yards and five touchdowns this season.

QUOTABLE

“I like his style of coaching and leadership. He gets the most out of his young men. If you look at the last 16 years in BYU football, there’s been two guys in that seat. He was one of them. I’m going to give him the warm welcome that he deserves. Once the game starts, we go back to the game and we focus on the players.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake, on former Cougar coach and current Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall

“BYU is near and dear to my heart. They gave me an opportunity to be a head coach. … It’s an amazing experience to now be able to return, but it’s been six years and I’m the head coach at the University of Virginia and so thankful to be here.” — Mendenhall, on facing his old team

NEXT UP

BYU stays at home to host FCS opponent Idaho State on Nov. 6. Virginia has a bye before hosting Notre Dame on Nov. 13.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 — BYU 24, Arizona 16

Sept. 11 — BYU 26, Utah 17

Sept. 18 — BYU 27, Arizona State 17

Sept. 25 — BYU 35, USF 27

Oct. 1 — BYU 34, Utah State 20

Oct. 9 — Boise State 26, BYU 17

Oct. 16 — Baylor 38, BYU 24

Oct. 23 — BYU 21, Washington State 19

Oct. 30 — vs. Virginia (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 6 — vs. Idaho State (1 p.m., BYUtv)

Nov. 13 — BYE

Nov. 20 — at Georgia Southern (2 p.m., TV TBD)

Nov. 27 — at USC

All times MT