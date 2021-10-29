 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tom Holmoe’s Halloween costume this year is ...

By Ryan McDonald
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe meets with reporters for his semiannual media Q&amp;A roundtable in Provo on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Nate Edwards, BYU photo

It’s become an annual tradition full of quite a bit of suspense: What will BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe dress up as for Halloween this year?

For at least the past seven years, Holmoe has come up with some objectively outstanding costumes, like Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” in 2018 or the Phantom of the Opera last year, and he has gotten quite a bit of praise nationally for it.

On Friday, Holmoe’s 2021 costume was revealed: An incredibly detailed Rafiki from “The Lion King.”

Praise rolled in on Twitter. Here’s just a sampling.

