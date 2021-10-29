Tom Holmoe’s Halloween costume this year is ...

It’s become an annual tradition full of quite a bit of suspense: What will BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe dress up as for Halloween this year?

For at least the past seven years, Holmoe has come up with some objectively outstanding costumes, like Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” in 2018 or the Phantom of the Opera last year, and he has gotten quite a bit of praise nationally for it.

On Friday, Holmoe’s 2021 costume was revealed: An incredibly detailed Rafiki from “The Lion King.”

Praise rolled in on Twitter. Here’s just a sampling.

Once again, Tom Holmoe is the best-costumed AD. https://t.co/NG5YUlKjdV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2021

The last day of school before Halloween should be renamed Tom Holmoe day. https://t.co/HpU0wHlPko — Derek Paulson (@d_ford_p) October 29, 2021

Every. Year. I don’t know how he does it and I don’t think he can top it. But then he does! Well done sir! https://t.co/V2sTQm5dLd — Jesi Fiso (@jvfiso) October 29, 2021

Holmoe is a legend my goodness https://t.co/2lIuS25HjH — Brady Tengberg (@btengberg) October 29, 2021