BYU football ranked No. 10 in Coaches poll

BYU is back in the top 10.

The Cougars are ranked No. 10 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll released Sunday, receiving 968 votes.

There was plenty of shakeup in the polls after nine ranked teams lost Saturday. In the Coaches poll, that included six teams ranked above BYU, then-No. 3 Oregon, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Mississippi and No. 13 Texas A&M.

The Cougars jumped five spots in the Coaches poll, passing each of these teams except Oregon. The Ducks are now No. 9.

BYU (5-0), coming off a 34-20 victory over Utah State, hosts Boise State next Saturday. The Broncos are 2-3 after losing to Nevada.

This is the second straight season BYU has been ranked in the top 10. The Cougars entered the Coaches’ top 10 in October 2020.

