It’s been an arduous, heartbreaking bye week for the Utah football team.

Just hours after the Utes’ first Pac-12 victory of the season against Washington State on Sept. 26, sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed.

Early Sunday morning, a man was arrested in connection with Lowe’s death, Salt Lake city Police Chief Mike Brown announced.

Buk M. Buk, 22, was arrested in Draper and later booked into Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Lowe’s older brother, Christopher E. Jackson, provided a statement on behalf of the family to the Deseret News in reaction to this development: “The Lowe family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the Salt Lake City Police Department, especially the detectives who worked the case. While we feel as though some justice will be served with arrest and eventual prosecution of the young man, it does not make our hearts any less hurt, as we have lost a critical thread in our family fabric.”

Funeral arrangements for Lowe are scheduled for Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. CDT at Family Cathedral of Praise, 790 Windbell Circle, Mesquite, Texas. A public viewing will be held Oct. 10 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. CDT at Precious Memories Mortuary in Duncanville, Texas.

Certainly, this has been a period of mourning and grieving for the university and the football program.

The bye week is almost over and the Utes have a game Saturday (6 p.m. MDT, Fox) when they visit USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The Trojans crushed Colorado 37-14 in Boulder Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Drake London hauled in nine receptions for 130 yards for USC (3-2, 2-2).

Against Washington State, the Utes (2-2, 1-0) saw three safeties — Vonte Davis, Brandon McKinney and Cole Bishop — go down to injuries while a couple of other defensive starters didn’t play due to injury.

Utah (2-2, 1-0) at USC (3-2, 2-2) Saturday, 6 p.m. MDT Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV: Fox Radio: ESPN 700

Following the win over WSU, coach Kyle Whittingham said he welcomed the bye week.

“It allows you to get some guys healthy. This comes at a perfect time for a lot of reasons. You get to fall camp, then play four games, then you have eight games left,” Whittingham said. “This is almost right in the exact middle of that entire process. It’s going to be great to give our guys a break and let them heal up and get their legs back underneath them and figure out some things that we have to figure out with some position groups. It’s going to have a ton of benefit for us.”

The Utes fumbled the ball seven times against WSU, losing three of them. But Utah managed to rally in the fourth quarter and defeat the Cougars.

“We’re resilient,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “We’ll stay in the game until that final buzzer goes off.”

But he knows that the turnovers need to stop.

“It can’t happen. We can’t allow that to happen,” Rising said. “That message has to be felt and has to be heard.”

Rising started his first game of the season after Charlie Brewer left the program days after the triple-overtime loss to San Diego State on Sept. 18.

“Personally, I think the team handled (the change at quarterback) great,” Rising said. “The crazy thing that happened; it was unfortunate — I miss Charlie, I love Charlie, I still have a tremendous amount of respect for him — but it’s next man up and that’s how it has to be. That’s what we did. The team took to it and rode off with it. No issues there.”

“Cam, for his first complete game as a Division I player, he did some good things but he left a lot out there too that he wants to get taken care of and get better at,” Whittingham said.

Whittingham added that the offense is still “a work in progress.”

When it comes to special teams, Whittingham is auditioning his placekickers — Jadon Redding and Jordan Noyes.

Against Washington State, Redding made a 28-yard field goal and he also missed a 31-yard field goal. Redding missed a 43-yarder and a fourth-quarter PAT against San Diego State.

“We’ll have a competition these next two weeks and determine who the kicker is going to be,” Whittingham said. “I thought Jordan did an excellent job at kickoffs.”