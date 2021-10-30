Live coverage: Utah leads UCLA 28-10 at halftime

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from tonight’s game between Utah and UCLA. Follow along for updates throughout the night.

Halftime

Utah’s offense is just clicking.

Five drives in the first half for the Utes, with four touchdowns. All of Utah’s touchdown drives have been 10 plays or less.

Utah scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, with two of them coming via a Tavion Thomas rush. Thomas has been excellent, rushing for 63 yards and three scores. TJ Pledger also contributed four rubs for 41 yards, including a 30-yard run.

Utah’s offensive line has played well, especially on Thomas’s last touchdown run, when the line flattened UCLA and created a huge hole for Thomas.

Cam Rising is 8-for-14 for 92 yards and a touchdown. He has also run for 33 yards.

The Utes racked up 238 yards of offense in the first half.

After allowing a score early in the second quarter after missing multiple tackles on Zach Charbonnet’s touchdown run, Utah’s defense got off the field on three consecutive drives. Nephi Sewell had an interception, the Utes forced a three-and-out on the next drive and then Utah forced a missed 55-yard field goal to end the half.

Plus, Utah gains Devin Lloyd, who missed the first half due to a targeting penalty in the second half of the Oregon State game, for the second half.

End of 1st Quarter

On its first drive of the game, Utah’s offense drove right down the field for a touchdown. Utah went 75 yards in an efficient nine plays. Utah quarterback Cam Rising targeted Britain Covey and Brant Kuithe often on the drive, including an 11-yard pass to Covey to get the Utes in the red zone. Tavion Thomas had three rushes on that drive and scored the touchdown for the Utes.

UCLA, quarterbacked by backup Ethan Garbers in place of the injured Dorian Thompson-Robinson, had an extended 16-play drive, including converting a fourth-down.

Utah held strong in the red zone, not allowing UCLA to gain a yard once the Bruins had first down from the 9-yard line. A miscommunication between the center and Garbers on 3rd-and-10 from the 10-yard line meant the Bruins had to settle for field goal.

Pregame prep

