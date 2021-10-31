BYU vaults up the polls after win over Virginia, Utah now getting votes in both

Following their wild 66-49 win over former head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, the BYU Cougars made big jumps in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls released Sunday morning.

In the AP poll, the Cougars jumped up a whopping eight spots to No. 17 after being ranked No. 25 last week, while they are now No. 20 in the coaches poll after receiving the second-most votes among non-ranked teams last week.

Virginia is no longer receiving votes after getting some in both polls last week.

Elsewhwere, the Utah Utes received votes in both polls Sunday after getting just one vote in the coaches poll last week and none in the AP poll. The Utes on Sunday received 11 votes in the AP poll and 10 in the coaches poll following their 44-24 win over UCLA on Saturday.

Oregon remained the only Pac-12 team in the Top 25 of either poll. The Ducks are No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma comprise the top four in both polls. Big Ten foes Michigan State and Ohio State are flip-flopped at Nos. 5 and 6 in the polls, with Michigan State No. 5 in the AP poll and Ohio State No. 6.

On Tuesday evening, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled.