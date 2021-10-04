‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ has a post-credits scene that matters a lot

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had a record-breaking weekend, shattering pandemic-era records with $90 million at the box office over the weekend.

More than that, the film has a post-credits scene that will change the way we perceive the “Venom” series and future Marvel projects.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” post-credits scene, explained

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — the sequel to the 2018 film, “Venom” — ends with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom counterpart rushing off to an unknown island, where they are hiding from authorities and police after the events of the film (where they destroy buildings and cause a whole lot of, well, carnage).

After the first set of credits roll, we see Eddie sitting on a bed at a hotel, which looks like a hotel in New Orleans, and not the island mentioned before. Venom — the extraterrestrial symbiote who speaks to Eddie in his mind — tells Eddie that he has seen a vast amount of things through his years of existence, including other planets, realities and universes. So, Venom then asks Eddie if he wants a taste of that knowledge. Eddie accepts.

Suddenly, there’s a massive shutter. The environment shifts from night to day. The hotel is clean, too.

On the television, we see J Jonah Jameson, a reporter in the Spider-Man universe, commenting about Peter Parker being Spider-Man. We then see a photo of Parker (Tom Holland) on the screen.

“That guy,” Venom says, as he licks the screen.

Why the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” post-credits scene matters

So this is actually a major deal for the superhero film genre as we know it. The post-credit scene confirms that Tom Hardy’s Venom character — who appears in Sony-owned projects — is connected to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man character, who is currently appearing in Disney-owned Marvel films.

The backstory of this is quite simple: Sony owns the film rights to many Spider-Man characters, like Spider-Man, Venom and others. But Sony and Disney made a deal for Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films years back, which is why we’ve had the Holland-centered films like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is due out in December.

The trailers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hint that characters from other universes are going to make their way into the MCU. In fact, we see Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) show up. Molina played Doctor Octopus in the “Spider-Man 2” film starring Tobey Maguire, which was a Sony film in the early 2000s. We also see a Pumpkin Bomb from the Green Goblin in the trailer, a hint that the Green Goblin character (as played by Willem Dafoe in Sony’s “Spider-Man) may show up.

So the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” post-credits scene is a sign that Eddie Brock, as played by Hardy, may make his way into “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He might not be the big villain of the project, but he could make a cameo appearance at some stage. It would be odd to throw that scene at the end of “Venom” if there wasn’t a plan to capitalize on it in the future. You could argue Holland’s Spider-Man will show up in a future “Venom” flick, too, once Sony’s deal with Disney ends after “No Way Home” comes out.

In fact, “Venom” director Andy Serkis confirmed that Holland’s Spider-Man was almost involved directly in the “Venom” sequel until he wasn’t (the script was rewritten). The post-credits scene, though, was added toward the end of the project.

“(The mid-credits scene was) 100% in flux, yeah. It couldn’t have been more in flux-y if you tried,” Serkis said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where he (Spider-Man) was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn’t. But no, we decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn’t until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there.”

So what now? Well, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” comes out in December, and it may only continue this story of Venom. We don’t know much about what’s going to happen in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but there’s a good chance its characters won’t be isolated to one universe or one production company.