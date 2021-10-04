How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend

With BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference, there are now two Power Five conferences in which a large swath of college football fans in Utah have a vested interest, joining the Pac-12.
During Week 5 of the 2021 college football season, the Big 12 (for this story’s purposes, the Big 12 refers to how it will be constituted once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, not how it is now) saw a good deal of success overall.
Its two “new” members who are now ranked in the Top 10 nationally, Cincinnati and BYU, both won, while No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor.
Incoming member Houston also won, beating Tulsa, while UCF was outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter and lost to previously winless Navy by four.
The rest of the Big 12 is now in conference play, and four additional contests were played involving those teams.
Meanwhile, the Pac-12 had a rough weekend as No. 3 Oregon, the conference’s best hope for a College Football Playoff berth, lost to Stanford, and the only other ranked team in the league last week, No. 20 UCLA, lost to now-ranked Arizona State.
Here are all the results from both conferences over the weekend, plus what’s up next for each team in the conferences (rankings are what they were last week, not updated from Sunday).
Big 12
(Future Big 12 teams in bold)
No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31
- Up next for Kansas State: Bye
No. 19 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Baylor 14
- Up next for Oklahoma State: Bye
- Up next for Baylor: vs. West Virginia
Texas 32, TCU 27
- Up next for TCU: at Texas Tech
Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20
- Up next for Texas Tech: vs. TCU
- Up next for West Virginia: at Baylor
Iowa State 59, Kansas 7
- Up next for Iowa State: Bye
- Up next for Kansas: Bye
No. 7 Cincinnati 24, No. 9 Notre Dame 13
- Up next for Cincinnati: vs. Temple
No. 13 BYU 34, Utah State 20
- Up next for BYU: vs. Boise State
Houston 45, Tulsa 10
- Up next for Houston: at Tulane
Navy 34, UCF 30
- Up next for UCF: vs. East Carolina
Pac-12
(Pac-12 teams in bold)
Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24
Up next for Stanford: at Arizona State
Up next for Oregon: Bye
Arizona State 42, No. 20 UCLA 23
Up next for Arizona State: vs. Stanford
Up next for UCLA: at Arizona
USC 37, Colorado 14
Up next for USC: vs. Utah
Up next for Colorado: Bye
Washington State 21, Cal 6
Up next for Washington State: vs. Oregon State
Up next for Cal: Bye
Oregon State 27, Washington 24
Up next for Oregon State: at Washington State
Up next for Washington: Bye
Bye: Utah, Arizona
Up next for Utah: at USC
Up next for Arizona: vs. UCLA
