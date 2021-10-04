How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend

With BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference, there are now two Power Five conferences in which a large swath of college football fans in Utah have a vested interest, joining the Pac-12.

During Week 5 of the 2021 college football season, the Big 12 (for this story’s purposes, the Big 12 refers to how it will be constituted once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, not how it is now) saw a good deal of success overall.

Its two “new” members who are now ranked in the Top 10 nationally, Cincinnati and BYU, both won, while No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor.

Incoming member Houston also won, beating Tulsa, while UCF was outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter and lost to previously winless Navy by four.

The rest of the Big 12 is now in conference play, and four additional contests were played involving those teams.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 had a rough weekend as No. 3 Oregon, the conference’s best hope for a College Football Playoff berth, lost to Stanford, and the only other ranked team in the league last week, No. 20 UCLA, lost to now-ranked Arizona State.

Here are all the results from both conferences over the weekend, plus what’s up next for each team in the conferences (rankings are what they were last week, not updated from Sunday).

Big 12

(Future Big 12 teams in bold)

No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31

Up next for Kansas State: Bye

No. 19 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Baylor 14

Up next for Oklahoma State: Bye

Up next for Baylor: vs. West Virginia

Texas 32, TCU 27

Up next for TCU: at Texas Tech

Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

Up next for Texas Tech: vs. TCU

Up next for West Virginia: at Baylor

Iowa State 59, Kansas 7

Up next for Iowa State: Bye

Up next for Kansas: Bye

No. 7 Cincinnati 24, No. 9 Notre Dame 13

Up next for Cincinnati: vs. Temple

No. 13 BYU 34, Utah State 20

Up next for BYU: vs. Boise State

Houston 45, Tulsa 10

Up next for Houston: at Tulane

Navy 34, UCF 30

Up next for UCF: vs. East Carolina

Pac-12

(Pac-12 teams in bold)

Stanford 31, No. 3 Oregon 24

Up next for Stanford: at Arizona State

Up next for Oregon: Bye

Arizona State 42, No. 20 UCLA 23

Up next for Arizona State: vs. Stanford

Up next for UCLA: at Arizona

USC 37, Colorado 14

Up next for USC: vs. Utah

Up next for Colorado: Bye

Washington State 21, Cal 6

Up next for Washington State: vs. Oregon State

Up next for Cal: Bye

Oregon State 27, Washington 24

Up next for Oregon State: at Washington State

Up next for Washington: Bye

Bye: Utah, Arizona

Up next for Utah: at USC

Up next for Arizona: vs. UCLA