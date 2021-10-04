Zach Wilson, Taysom Hill put their physical skills on display in NFL’s Week 4 (plus Utah ties roundup)

Two former BYU quarterbacks captured the attention of the NFL on Sunday with a display of their physical skills.

Zach Wilson showcased the arm strength that made him the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. As for Taysom Hill, he demonstrated the bruising running ability that fans have grown accustomed to, yet still appreciate.

Wilson’s long-distance throw for a touchdown

The situation: Wilson and the New York Jets were tied 17-all with the Tennessee Titans just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. New York had rallied from down 9-0 and scored a touchdown on its previous drive to tie the score. The Jets faced a 1st-and-10 from their own 47.

The play: Wilson faked the handoff, then rolled right out of the pocket and headed toward the sideline. With a few seconds to set up, Wilson motioned to a teammate and set to throw, launching a pass from the New York 40-yard line down to receiver Corey Davis, who makes the catch in double coverage at the Tennessee goal line, falling into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

According to NextGen Stats, the 53-yard touchdown traveled 56.8 yards in the air and was the longest completion by a Jets quarterback over the past five seasons. Wilson had two 50-plus yard passes in the game, throwing 54 yards to Keelan Cole in the third quarter on a field-goal scoring drive.

Wilson’s stat line: He completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in helping the Jets beat the Titans 27-24 in overtime, Wilson’s first win as a pro. Wilson converted three third downs on New York’s overtime drive — including a 29-yard pass on a third-and-2 — that ended with the game-winning field goal.

“Talk about young kids, because that’s what they are, getting the ball rolling,” first-year Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Their confidence starts to snowball. Today he showed everything what we see in practice. The kid was outstanding. He’s got resolve and he’s a playmaker.”

Quotable: “He was at his best in the second half and overtime, completing 14-of-22 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions – good for a passer rating of 129.4. He threw both touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and came within one yard of another touchdown before settling for a field goal in overtime.

“It was wild — nothing at all like the ‘boring’ football that Saleh said last week would be the key to Wilson’s improvement.

“‘This,’ said Davis, ‘was not boring at all.’”

— Yahoo Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano

Taysom Hill’s tackle-breaking touchdown run

The situation: With New Orleans and the New York Giants tied at 7-all early in the third quarter, Hill, the Saints’ do-everything backup quarterback lined up in shotgun formation on a 2nd-and-1 at the Giants 8.

The play: Hill ran right on the designed keeper behind a pair of blockers, then broke his first tackle attempt at the 5 and kept his legs churning, pushing another defender to the ground. He sprinted out of a pile, broke two more tackles near the 3-yard line, then got spun around at the 1-yard line before fending off one more tackle attempt from Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams and scoring on an impressive feat of strength.

Hill’s stat line: Hill later added a second touchdown run — another 8-yarder in the fourth — though the Saints gave up a 21-10 lead in an eventual 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. He had a busy day playing in a variety of positions offensively, with six carries for 28 yards and two receptions for 26 yards, while also completing 2 of 3 passes for nine yards and one interception. Hill played 34 offensive snaps, half of the team’s offensive snaps in the game.

“It’s a holistic offense. He comes in and brings a certain amount of energy,” Saints’ starting quarterback Jameis Winston said of what Hill contributes offensively. “We have been doing that all year. We just have to continue to get better with our identity and we will.”

Quotable: “How strong is he? He needed eight yards to get a touchdown against the New York Giants. Between him and the end zone was the entire Giants defense. One man, holding one ball, against a wall of enormous men.

“No problem.

“… Who knew an eight-yard run could be so exciting?”

— Yahoo Sports’ Liz Roscher

How Utah ties performed during Week 4

Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 4 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed:

Bengals 24, Jaguars 21

Cincinnati

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: 1 solo tackle, 1 forced fumble; 10 snaps (2 on defense, 8 on special teams).

1 solo tackle, 1 forced fumble; 10 snaps (2 on defense, 8 on special teams). Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game with knee injury.

Jacksonville

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High: Not active for game.

Football Team 34, Falcons 30

Washington

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: Did not play.

Did not play. Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Jared Norris, LB, Utah: 18 snaps (all on special teams).

Atlanta

No locals on roster.

Bills 40, Texans 0

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Not active for game with groin injury.

Not active for game with groin injury. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle; 3 solo tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 7 yards on a third-down play, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry; 22 snaps (all on defense).

Started at defensive tackle; 3 solo tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 7 yards on a third-down play, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry; 22 snaps (all on defense). Zack Moss, RB, Utah: 14 carries, 61 yards; 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter; 40 snaps (all on offense).

Houston

No locals on roster.

Bears 24, Lions 14

Chicago

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback; 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection; 71 snaps (all on defense).

Started at cornerback; 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection; 71 snaps (all on defense). Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: 8 snaps (all on special teams).

8 snaps (all on special teams). Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High: 1 solo tackle; 9 snaps (7 on defense, 2 on special teams).

Detroit

John Penisini, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: 17 snaps (13 on defense, 4 on special teams).

17 snaps (13 on defense, 4 on special teams). Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High: Started at left tackle; 73 snaps (71 on offense, 2 on special teams).

Started at left tackle; 73 snaps (71 on offense, 2 on special teams). Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back; team-high 14 carries, 66 yards; 21 snaps (all on offense).

Cowboys 36, Panthers 28

Dallas

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at tight end; team-high 6 receptions, 58 yards; 6-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter; 54 snaps (48 on offense, 6 on special teams).

Carolina

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU and Bountiful High: 5 snaps (all on special teams).

Colts 27, Dolphins 17

Indianapolis

Julian Blackmon, FS, Utah and Layton High: Started at safety; 3 tackles (2 solo); 60 snaps (52 on defense, 8 on special teams).

Miami

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: 7 tackles (4 solo); 61 snaps (all on defense).

Browns 14, Vikings 7

Cleveland

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 3 tackles (2 solo); 24 snaps (all on defense).

Minnesota

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker; 4 tackles (1 solo); 82 snaps (78 on defense, 4 on special teams).

Giants 27, Saints 21

New York

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: 1 carry, 6 yards, 1 reception, 6 yards; 12 snaps (7 on offense, 5 on special teams).

New Orleans

Kaden Ellis, LB, Judge Memorial High: 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hurry that led to a third-down incomplete pass; 48 snaps (27 on defense, 21 on special teams).

3 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hurry that led to a third-down incomplete pass; 48 snaps (27 on defense, 21 on special teams). Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: completed 2 of 3 passes for 9 yards, 1 interception, 6 carries, 28 yards, 2 receptions, 26 yards; 8-yard touchdown run in both the third and fourth quarters; 37 snaps (34 on offense, 3 on special teams).

Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at safety; 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 interception on the final play of the first half, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection; 63 snaps (all on defense).

Jets 27, Titans 24

New York

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: 10 tackles (9 solo); 90 snaps (85 on defense, 5 on special teams).

10 tackles (9 solo); 90 snaps (85 on defense, 5 on special teams). Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High: Started at quarterback; completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 3 carries, minus-2 yards, 1 fumble recovery; sacked 1 time; touchdown passes of 3 yards and 53 yards in the fourth quarter; 61 snaps (all on offense).

Tennessee

No locals on roster.

Chiefs 42, Eagles 30

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: 1 solo tackle; 23 snaps (2 on offense, 21 on special teams).

1 solo tackle; 23 snaps (2 on offense, 21 on special teams). Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started at safety; 9 solo tackles; 74 snaps (73 on defense, 1 on special teams).

Philadelphia

Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: 7 snaps (all on special teams).

Cardinals 37, Rams 20

Arizona

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: 15 snaps (all on special teams).

15 snaps (all on special teams). Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High: 1 tackle; 28 snaps (15 on defense, 13 on special teams).

Los Angeles

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: 22 snaps (all on special teams).

22 snaps (all on special teams). Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High: Made field goals of 42 and 22 yards, missed field goal attempt of 46 yards, made 2 of 2 point-after attempts; 10 snaps (all on special teams).

Made field goals of 42 and 22 yards, missed field goal attempt of 46 yards, made 2 of 2 point-after attempts; 10 snaps (all on special teams). Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: 1 tackle; 16 snaps (9 on defense, 7 on special teams).

Seahawks 28, 49ers 21

Seattle

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: 1 solo tackle; 23 snaps (all on special teams).

1 solo tackle; 23 snaps (all on special teams). Marquise Blair, S, Utah: 3 tackles (2 solo); 1 pass deflection; 29 snaps (14 on defense, 15 on special teams).

3 tackles (2 solo); 1 pass deflection; 29 snaps (14 on defense, 15 on special teams). Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High: 15 snaps (all on defense).

15 snaps (all on defense). Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at linebacker; team-high 10 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass deflection; 80 snaps (76 on defense, 4 on special teams).

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for loss; 57 tackles (56 on defense, 1 on special teams).

Started at linebacker; 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for loss; 57 tackles (56 on defense, 1 on special teams). Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Missed field goal attempt of 41 yards, made 1 of 2 point-after attempts, 6 punts with 43.7-yard average; 3 inside 20; 1 solo tackle; 13 snaps (all on special teams).

Ravens 23, Broncos 7

Baltimore

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Did not play.

Did not play. Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Not active for game.

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle; 62 snaps (61 on offense, 1 on special teams).

Started at left tackle; 62 snaps (61 on offense, 1 on special teams). Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver; 3 receptions, 39 yards; 56 snaps (all on offense).

Packers 27, Steelers 17

Green Bay

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Did not play.

Pittsburgh

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: 2 tackles (1 solo); 16 snaps (all on special teams).

Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

Tampa Bay

No locals on active roster.

New England

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU, Utah and Bingham High: 21 snaps (2 on defense, 19 on special teams).

21 snaps (2 on defense, 19 on special teams). Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 1 solo tackle; 75 snaps (all on defense).

Monday Night Football: Raiders at Chargers

Here’s the Utah ties on active rosters for this week’s Monday Night Football game:

Las Vegas

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah and Brighton High

Andre James, C, Herriman High

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State