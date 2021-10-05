This ‘Jeopardy!’ star has missed these 10 clues. Can you answer them?

Since July 21, Matt Amodio has been the star of “Jeopardy!”

He’s won 34 games — placing him second behind “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings in terms of most games won.

He’s earned more than $1.3 million — making him one of just three contestants in the show’s history to earn over $1 million during regular season play.

He’s answered more than 1,100 clues correctly.

He’s dominated on the buzzer — 55% of the time, he’s been the first contestant to buzz in with a response to a clue.

And he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

On his most recent “Jeopardy!” game that aired on Oct. 4, Amodio earned $83,000 — his highest single-game total to date, and nearly $79,000 ahead of the second-place finisher.

As of Oct. 5, the 30-year-old doctoral student at Yale University is 41 games away from ousting Jennings from the No. 1 spot — a record that for 17 years has remained untouched.

But during his impressive run, Amodio has also missed many clues. According to “Jeopardy!” archives on thejeopardyfan.com, the champion has landed on 77 Daily Doubles — clues where the contestants can set their own wagers — and answered 67 of them correctly.

Here are the 10 Daily Doubles he has missed. Can you answer them? (All answers are at the bottom)

“Around 1860, this man blazed a trail from Kansas and established a trading post in Oklahoma Territory.” “Similar to a seminar, this small conference derives its name from Greek words meaning ‘to drink together.’” “The cosmetics brand e.l.f. is an acronym for these three areas where its products are used.” “Named for a British man, this prestigious award is funded by Google and Intel and given for contributions in computer science.” “On a motorcycle, it’s a flip-out lever on the side used to spin the engine — not an online money raiser.” “A veteran of the Battle of Waterloo, this German who built his first piano in 1836 later made a grand turn to America.” “The poet laureate of this state, like Marie Howe, receives the Walt Whitman Citation; Walt was from that state.” “He’s the Old Testament prophet most quoted in the New Testament.” “Monte Cervino is what the Italians call this mountain that they share with the Swiss.” “In Swedish: blomsterhandlare.”

Note: Amodio’s next “Jeopardy!” game airs Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. MT.

(1. Jesse Chisholm; 2. Symposium; 3. Eyes, lips, face; 4. the Turing Award; 5. Kick starter; 6. Henry Steinway; 7. New York; 8. Isaiah; 9. the Matterhorn; 10. Florist)