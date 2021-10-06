 clock menu more-arrow no yes
No. 10 BYU QB depth to be tested against Boise State

If Jaren Hall can’t make it back (ribs), it will likely be freshman Jacob Conover

By Dick Harmon
BYU’s current 112-player roster includes no fewer than seven quarterbacks on Aug. 5, 2021.
BYU’s quarterbacks Jacob Conover (17), Cade Fennegan (11), Jaren Hall (3) and Baylor Romney (16) leave practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

BYU might be playing the third quarterback this season if opening season starter Jaren Hall (ribs) is unable to practice this week. With his backup Baylor Romney questionable (concussion), that leaves freshman Jacob Conover, who finished the win over Utah State last Saturday.

Cougars on the air

Boise State (2-3)

at No. 10 BYU (5-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM

BYU’s theme of “Quarterbacks R Us,” will be tested this week because the Cougars face Boise State at LaVell Edwards Stadium and will need all hands on deck to protect a 5-0 record and No. 10 ranking.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Here is the question of the week: With Kalani Sitake telling media folks Monday he expected Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and Jacob Conner to try to be available for Boise State, what do you expect will happen? Also, predict a score.

Jay Drew: I will be surprised Saturday if Baylor Romney, who is in concussion protocol, will be available Saturday against Boise State. In my 15 years covering college football, and 15 years before that covering high school football, I can’t remember a single time where a player who sustained an obvious concussion was able to return the next game. Just doesn’t happen.

So I think we can pretty much rule Romney out. Jacob Conover started shakily in the USU game, misfiring badly on his first few passes. However, he got better and more poised as the game went on, and proved valuable in that field goal drive that gave the Cougars a 27-13 lead. As Ed Lamb pointed out in his “Coordinators’ Corner” program Monday, BYU won the second half 10-7 with Conover in the game.

Can BYU win with Conover at the helm vs. Boise State? I don’t think so.

That’s why I think coaches will do all they can to get Jaren Hall ready to play for the first time since he suffered bruised ribs against Arizona State. It sounds like Hall will be ready. But no promises. Bruised ribs are pretty much untreatable and so it will depend on Hall’s pain tolerance. I think he will play. We will see. Boise State will now be playing with nothing to lose; all the pressure is on the No. 10 Cougars. This one is going to be a dogfight — as most BYU-Boise State games are. BYU 28, Boise State 27

Dick Harmon: Baylor Romney is the most accurate quarterback BYU has, but he will likely sit this one out. Jaren Hall will start this game if he can practice, and I mean really practice hard on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If he can’t go, he won’t play in order to be protected from further injury. If Jacob Conover is called upon, I believe he will be far more prepared to play this game than when he was thrown into the USU game on the road to start the second half.

There is one statistic that really stands out about this 2021 team and that is red-zone scoring efficiency at 94.12 (No. 21). While the QB is a key in this statistic, it is a team effort, a system mark, and it takes all 11 players working in concert. I think the first play Conover got in the USU game with his back deep in USU territory was a pass play. That is how much confidence Aaron Roderick has in Conover.

Because Boise State’s weakness on defense is stopping the run, BYU will give BSU a heavy dose of Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa. Remember the last BSU game? It was freshman Romney who led BYU to a win over the No. 16 Broncos. BYU has won with young quarterbacks in the latter part of the Kalani Sitake era because they are prepared and coached very well. And the offensive line is becoming a real force. BYU 34, Boise State 21

Extra points

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News’ readers

“Romney is out for sure. Concussion protocol takes longer than a week. The only real question is Hall. If he had cracked ribs he will still be out. Bruised ribs would be much better by now. My guess is Hall with Conover as #2. Go Cougars.”

— vrtc1

“One thing is for certain, if a BYU team who lost their entire starting D-line to graduation or the NFL, 3 O-linemen to the NFL and a #2 pick in the draft QB Zach Wilson, I’d have to say there is a pretty good case last year’s team was not a fluke and if all of those players had stayed for this season the results would be the same.

“Sitake is building a good program and deserves a lot of credit.”

— sportsfan123

