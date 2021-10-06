What the Utah Jazz are saying about streaming options

With the news last week that DISH Network will no longer be carrying AT&T SportsNet, the TV home of the Utah Jazz, it has once again raised frustration among fans of the team that there is not a good option for streaming games.

Earlier this week as the Jazz formally announced their broadcast schedule for the season, they essentially went out of their way to address the elephant in the room about streaming via a statement from team president Jim Olson.

“The availability of streaming choices and digital consumption remains a top priority for our organization,” Olson said in the statement. “We respect all the different ways that fans want to watch and enjoy Jazz games. Today’s broadcast model is about access and connectivity. It is a process as we work with existing contracts, current partners and third-party providers to find the best delivery method for our fan base.”

How can Jazz games be streamed?

Ever since he bought the team last year, Ryan Smith has said he would make a streaming option a priority. A big obstacle in that, however, is that the Jazz have a contract with AT&T SportsNet, as Olson alluded to.

In essence, until the contract expires (last season was the final year of the deal before a believed one additional year — this upcoming season — was added), the Jazz are basically locked in to AT&T SportsNet.

The one streaming option that is available for now is DIRECTV Stream, which costs $84.99 per month.

How fans are feeling

While the frustration over being unable to stream has been brewing for quite a while, it has reached a new level since last week, and it was only made worse Monday when the Jazz’s first preseason game of the 2021-22 was not even televised on AT&T SportsNet.

Here is a sampling of some of the things fans have been saying on Twitter about the subject in recent days.

Its 2021 and we can't find a stream for the Utah Jazz preseason game. This is pathetic! Ryan Smith needs to address this as soon as possible. — Dagger Cardinal (Frightening Bird) (@GobertOrGoHome) October 5, 2021

The exclusive deal with AT&T cannot expire fast enough. Such a raw deal for stream only Jazz fan households like myself. — Derek (@Christofferson6) October 4, 2021

I don't have either, but came SO close to signing up with Dish? The only reason I didn't is that I didn't want to lock into 2 years. I'm really going to need to figure something out? I may just call it good this season and wait it out while they figure out a better way? — BecauseImMattMan (@mattjustmatt01) October 5, 2021

Game 1 of asking @RyanQualtrics and @DwyaneWade to please give us an amazing option to stream Jazz games legally and easily. Please!!!!!!! — ☠️BoogeyDan☠️ (@DanItAllJazz) October 5, 2021