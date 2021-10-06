The latest on the Urban Meyer drama

Former college football coach Urban Meyer, now the coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, has come under criticism during the past few days after a video surfaced of a young woman dancing in front of him last week while he was at a restaurant he owns in Columbus, Ohio.

On Wednesday, he addressed the situation publicly for the second time, spending just under 15 minutes with the media, although most of the second half of that was football-related questions.

He said he’s had “at least three or four” conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and he apologized for the second time for being “a huge distraction” as Jacksonville gets ready to play the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

He said he has not heard from the NFL about the incident and has not been fined. He said he has not considered resigning.

Meyer said his players have been forgiving of him.

“A common theme was, ‘Coach, we’ve all done stupid things.’ I’m really impressed with our guys.”

Meyer was asked about the reaction of his wife, Shelley, to the incident.

“Thirty-seven years we’ve been together and it’s been awesome, and this speed bump’s not going to get in the way of that,” he said.

After questions were finished but before he left the interview room, Meyer again apologized, especially to Khan and Jaguars fans.

“I know our fans have been hanging in there with us, and I apologize to them, and I want to make that perfectly clear,” he said.

What’s going on with Urban Meyer?

After the Jaguars lost last Thursday to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-21 on the road to drop to 0-4 in Meyer’s first season at the helm, Meyer decided to stay in Ohio, where he was coach at Ohio State from 2012-18.

A short video surfaced on social media Saturday of a woman dancing in front Meyer at Urban Chophouse, a restaurant he owns in Columbus.

Almost immediately, the video went viral and the criticisms of the coach began rolling in.

What did Meyer previously say about the incident?

On Monday, Meyer addressed the media and said he apologized to the Jaguars team and staff “for being a distraction, stupid.”

He said he explained what happened.

“Just stupid,” he said. “Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

He said he also apologized to his family.

“That’s not me, and that’s — oh yeah, they’re upset.”

What are the Jaguars saying about Meyer?

On Tuesday, Khan released a statement calling Meyer’s conduct “inexcusable.”

“I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere,” Khan said. “Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”