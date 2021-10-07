 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Who will be Utah’s primary ball carrier vs. USC?

T.J. Pledger carried the ball 10 times for 117 yards and a touchdown in win over Washington State, but Micah Bernard still sits atop the two-deep chart

By Jeff Call
Utah running back T.J. Pledger, right, runs past Washington State defenders Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City.
Utah running back TJ Pledger, right, runs past Washington State defenders during game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City. Pledger carried the ball 10 times for 117 yards and a touchdown in Utes’ win against the Cougars.
Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Coming off a performance that saw him rush 10 times for 117 yards and a touchdown in Utah’ most recent game, a 24-13 victory over Washington State, running back T.J. Pledger sits behind Micah Bernard on this week’s depth chart, heading into Saturday’s game at USC.

But Bernard left the WSU game with an injury and his status is uncertain.

“T.J. Pledger certainly had a terrific game. He put himself squarely in the conversation as the guy that’s in position to possibly be the primary back,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “Micah Bernard was banged up in that game and he had to leave that game and didn’t return. But when he’s healthy, he’s a terrific player.”

The Utes have been looking for a consistent ball carrier this season.

Bernard had 12 attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss on Sept. 11 at BYU. He had a fumble against Washington State.

That was a theme against WSU as Utah finished with seven fumbles, losing three.

Behind Bernard and Pledger, the Utes have Tavion Thomas, who has had trouble holding onto the ball.

“Tavion Thomas is still a guy that we think has a ton of upside but we’ve got to get the ball security situation corrected,” Whittingham said. “Chris Curry adds to what they’re doing. … Going into Week 5, we’re still getting good production in the run game. It just seems to be different each week. T.J. certainly made a move. Whether or not Micah is ready to go this week will certainly have a bearing on that as well. At some point, we need to find out who Tavion Thomas is and what he brings to the table.”

Funeral plans

Members of the University of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during a candlelight vigil remembering the life of slain student-athlete Aaron Lowe on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
University of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during a candlelight vigil remembering the life of slain student-athlete Aaron Lowe on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Whittingham said Tuesday that his team plans on attending the funeral of defensive back Aaron Lowe, who died on Sept. 26.

The services will be held Monday in the Dallas area.

“It’s not mandatory but everybody that chooses to go will be able to get on the charter and attend the funeral — players, coaches and staff,” Whittingham said.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd said it’s been therapeutic for his team to be back at practice and preparing for an opponent.

“Just being out here with the guys and being on the field, it takes your mind away from it. It’s a blessing to be out here and be in this environment.”

Fumble-itis

The problem with the fumbles has been addressed. It’s always being addressed, according to Whittingham.

“We work on it every day. It’s not like we just started working on it. We started working on it back in the spring and throughout fall camp,” he said. “We’re going to chalk that up hopefully as an anomaly and do a better job holding on to the ball.”

Quarterback Cam Rising was asked what’s been the biggest improvement his team has made since the bye week.

“Ball security,” he said. “We’ve been working it to a ‘T’ and making sure that we’re getting it locked in and holding on to the ball.”

Filling the Van

Corner Canyon High School athlete Van Fillinger, right, puts on a Utah hat and Josh Wilson wears a BYU jacket as they sign their National Letters of Intent in Draper, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Fillinger signed with Utah and Wilson signed with BYU.
Corner Canyon High’sVan Fillinger, right, puts on a Utah hat and Josh Wilson wears a BYU jacket as they sign their National Letters of Intent in Draper, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Fillinger signed with Utah and Wilson signed with BYU.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Freshman defensive end Van Fillinger was named the Pac-12 Defensive Line Player of the Week on Sept. 27. He has recorded 11 tackles, including three sacks for 21 yards this season. All three of those sacks came against Washington State, marking the first Utah freshman in program history to have three sacks in a game.

“The competition doesn’t end,” defensive ends coach Lewis Powell said of the D-linemen. “Fortunately for (Fillinger), he’s been doing good. They’re all starting to turn the corner. I don’t remember the last time we had a starting freshman defensive end since Jason Kaufusi, back when I was playing. Those guys are competing every day and they’re excited to play this week.”

Unpredictable Pac-12

Stanfords’ John Humphreys (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against Oregon during overtime in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Stanford went on to defeat the No. 3-ranked Ducks.
Jed Jacobsohn, Associated Press

Whittingham acknowledged that it’s difficult to forecast what’s going to happen from week to week in the Pac-12, such as Stanford’s upset of No. 3 Oregon in overtime last Saturday.

“The thing about the Pac-12 is, you never know what to expect. That’s the consistency. The consistency is the inconsistency. Some of the scores, Oregon, who would have thought that?” Whittingham said. “Although Stanford is a good, physical football team. The way Oregon was playing, No. 3 in the country, you didn’t see that coming. I think there’s only three teams in the conference that don’t have conference losses. Us, Arizona State and Oregon State. Only three out of 12 teams without a conference loss. That tells you about the balance in this league.”

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Gabby Petito’s mother reveals where she thinks Brian Laundrie is right now

By Herb Scribner

Utah has one of the highest rates of uninsured kids. Could insuring them save taxpayers millions?

By Jenny Rollins

Why Alex Trebek’s wife didn’t view ‘Jeopardy!’ host as an ‘icon’

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

UTA says projects to cause delays in service to Salt Lake City airport, University of Utah

By Carter Williams

How this BYU player tried out for the team, turned into a defensive star — and became ‘Gumby’ in between

By Jay Drew

Shib coin users say they can’t trade the crypto token on Coinbase

By Herb Scribner