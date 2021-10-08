 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah vs. USC: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Here’s how to watch the matchup between Utah and USC, plus a preview

By Joe Coles
A view of the Los Angeles Coliseum, with the field and seats
A view of the Los Angeles Coliseum before an NCAA college football game between Southern California and Washington State in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Alex Gallardo, Associated Press

Utah (2-2) at USC (3-2)

  • Kickoff: Saturday, 6 p.m. MDT
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (77,500 capacity)
  • TV: Fox
  • Livestream: Fox
  • Radio: ESPN 700 AM
  • Series: USC leads, 13-6
  • Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the high 60s at kickoff.

THE TRENDS

For USC … The Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton on Sept. 13 following a 42-28 loss to Stanford. Under interim head coach Donte Williams, USC is 2-1, with three-plus score wins over Washington State and Colorado but a blowout home loss in between to Oregon State.

For Utah … After starting the season 1-2 in nonconference play, Utah bounced back with a 24-13 win over Washington State to open Pac-12 play before a bye last week.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

In the grand scheme of things, this football game is irrelevant. Utah’s football team has been through a lot of pain this past year, losing two teammates, friends and brothers in Ty Jordan in December 2020 and Aaron Lowe, who was murdered on Sept. 26. After the USC game, the team will fly to Mesquite, Texas, for Lowe’s funeral on Monday.

As the team grieves and tries to process Lowe’s senseless death, absolutely no one would blame the Utes if they just come out flat on Saturday. On the flip side, Utah could come out inspired and fired up, playing for their fallen brothers.

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Southern California won 37-14.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press

KEY PLAYER

Drake London, WR, USC: London is one of the best receivers in the country. He leads the nation with 670 receiving yards on 48 catches and has four touchdowns this season.

London has been tabbed as a first-round selection in next year’s NFL draft and is the key to the Trojans’ offense. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver will be targeted early and often by USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

QUOTABLE

“They got a little more simplistic on defense than they have been in weeks past. They cut down on zone pressures, just stayed more basic and it was very successful for them. They did a nice job on defense. Offensively, (wide receiver Drake London) is as good as there is in the country, maybe the best in the country. He’s certainly a weapon for them. Their quarterback, (Kedon) Slovis played well against Colorado. They ran the ball exceptionally well. Colorado was almost daring them to run the ball with some of their schemes and fronts. They did and they were successful. They’ve got a ton of talent like I said at the onset, and we’ll have our work cut out for us. Our track record at the Coliseum hasn’t been good. But that’s history, and we’re hoping that has no bearing on this year.”

— Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on USC

“Utah is going to do what they do. They’ve run the offense for a while. It’s physical play, it’s going to be different kinds of formations, they put different guys in positions that they feel they can win one-on-one matchups. They use their tight ends really, really, well, and their O-line is going to fire off the ball.”

— USC interim head coach Donte Williams on Utah

NEXT UP

Utah hosts No. 22 Arizona State on Oct. 16; USC has a bye next week before traveling to No. 14 Notre Dame on Oct. 23.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 — Utah 40, Weber State 17

Sept. 11 — BYU 26, Utah 17

Sept. 18 — San Diego State 33, Utah 31 (3OT)

Sept. 25 — Utah 24, Washington State 13

Oct. 2 — BYE

Oct. 9 — at USC (6 p.m., FOX)

Oct. 16 — Arizona State (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 23 — at Oregon State

Oct. 30 — UCLA

Nov. 5 — at Stanford (8:30 p.m., FS1)

Nov. 13 — at Arizona

Nov. 20 — Oregon

Nov. 26 — Colorado

All times MDT

Next Up In University of Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

This new ‘Star Wars’ book will help us understand ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

By Herb Scribner

No. 10 Cougars wary of ‘dangerous’ Boise State, expect to get 2-3 Broncos’ best shot

By Jay Drew

Trial ordered for man accused of having 20 pounds of explosives in South Jordan home

By Emily Ashcraft

Here’s what police say may have led to murder in Daybell case

By Garna Mejia

Zach Wilson believes Tyler Allgeier is an NFL talent

By Brandon Judd

What are the Floki cryptocurrencies and what does they mean?

By Herb Scribner