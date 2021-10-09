Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 42-26 win over USC

Utah got its first-ever win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, beating USC 42-26 to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play.

Final

Earlier in the quarter, USC scored its first points since the second quarter on a an 85-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Vavae Malepeai rushing score.

Utah responded to USC’s touchdown drive with a seven-play, 45-yard touchdown drive of its own. Cam Rising connects with Dalton Kincaid for a touchdown pass to make it 42-18 and the celebration is on.

USC got a touchdown with 52 seconds left in the game, with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kedon Slovis to Malcom Epps.

3rd Quarter

Utah is rolling now. Vonte Davis intercepted a Kedon Slovis pass, and Utah cashed in as Rising capped a four-play, 40-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run, shaking off a would-be tackler.

@crising7 would not be denied!



He takes it himself and extends @Utah_Football's lead pic.twitter.com/SYP3JkdW2G — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2021

Tavion Thomas gets an opportunity, and he takes advantage of it. He had three rushes on Utah’s first touchdown drive of the third quarter. The drive was capped with a 43-yard touchdown run by Thomas, who evaded a tackle and then saw nothing but daylight.

Tavion Thomas said SEE YA ⚡️@Utah_Football starts the second half with a bang pic.twitter.com/AD2RJU9ZdK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2021

Halftime

Utah leads USC 21-10 at halftime in Los Angeles.

On 4th-and-1 with 10 seconds left, Utah pulled out a trick play, as TJ Pledger took the handoff and pitched it back to Cam Rising, who threw it 37 yards to Devaughn Vele for a touchdown.

@crising7 with the DART to @devaughn_vele @Utah_Football comes up with the big time TD just before the end of the first half pic.twitter.com/QJQhQX7GRj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2021

Cam Rising is 12-for-15 for 180 yards and a touchdown with a 240.9 quarterback rating. He has been accurate and has had good control of the offense through one half. Utah’s offensive line is protecting Rising well.

Utah’s other touchdown drive in the second quarter went five plays and 75 yards. The key play on that drive was a 42-yard pass from Rising to Theo Howard on 3rd-and-7. It was a perfectly placed ball from Rising and set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rising to Money Parks, giving Utah the lead.

Early in the quarter, Kedon Slovis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Drake London. London is having a great game with 11 catches for 108 yards

1st Quarter

Utah went three-and-out on its first drive and USC responded with a 12-play, 53-yard drive resulting in a field goal to score the first points of the game. The Trojans used a lot of screen passes to get down the field against the Utes, but Utah was able to hold in the red zone to force a field goal.

On Utah’s ensuing drive, the Utes went 75 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Cam Rising had a 13-yard run on third down to keep the drive alive, and Brant Kuithe scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown, with a great block by Dalton Kincaid, to put Utah up 7-3.

Does your tight end rush for touchdowns? Asking for a friend ... #GoUtes



Watch more on @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/dNrjBvfQzv — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 10, 2021

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the game: