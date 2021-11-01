‘Rust’ shooting: Read the final words of cinematographer Halnya Hutchins

The final words of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust,” were revealed in a new report from The Los Angeles Times.

“That was no good. That was no good at all,” she told a boom operator seconds after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set.

The account was based on interviews with crew members, emails and text messages obtained by The Los Angeles Times.

How did the ‘Rust’ shooting happen?

Before the shooting, Baldwin had reportedly been preparing for a shootout scene, which happens inside of a church. He spoke with the camera crew about their positions.

“So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it and go, ‘Bang!’” he said, holding a handgun.

The gun was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, according to the New York Post.

But a live bullet flew out of the gun instead.

Baldwin had been told the gun was a “cold gun,” a term used to describe a weapon without live rounds.

Will Alec Baldwin be arrested?

Questions still remain about what happened on the set of “Rust.” New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times last week that criminal charges could still be on the table for Baldwin.

Carmack-Altwies said investigators are still looking into the ballistics to see what was loaded into the gun.

Last Tuesday, authorities secured multiple firearms and ammunition from the set, according to a warrant obtained by Fox News.

Did Alec Baldwin comment on the ‘Rust’ shooting?

Baldwin has expressed his regret over the shooting. He recently told the paparazzi that he couldn’t speak to them about the shooting, per CNN.