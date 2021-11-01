What did Boris Johnson, Joe Biden say at the COP26 climate crisis conference?

World leaders Monday gathered at the landmark COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, where they discussed the impact of climate change on the world.

Here’s a look at what world leaders said at the COP26 conference:

U.S. President Joe Biden said: “We can create an environment that raises the standard of living around the world.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the world is at “one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock, and we need to act now,” when it comes to saving the planet. He said the world has reacted too slowly to climate change, per BBC News.

Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados said: “Are we so blinded we can no longer appreciate the cries of humanity?” She added, “Our people are taking note. How many more voices and how many more pictures of people we must see” before the world takes action.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said: “We are digging our own graves.”

Britain’s Prince Charles said: “We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.” He said climate change has created “an even greater existential threat” than COVID-19.

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough said: “By working together, we are powerful enough to save (our planet).”

The COP26 climate change conference will run through Nov. 12. Delegates are expected to discuss the climate change crisis and solutions to protect Earth.