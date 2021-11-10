These restaurants are offering free meals, deals on Veterans Day

To celebrate Veterans Day, several restaurants are offering deals and freebies for veterans and current military personnel.

Here are some of the restaurants offering deals this year. Please note that for most of these offers, proof of service or military ID is required. It is also encouraged to call ahead to make sure a specific location is honoring the deal, as deals and discounts are subject to change.

Note: This list will be updated as more deals come through.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering veterans and active military members a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active military members a complimentary beverage and entree from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering veterans and active military members a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam to all veterans and active military members on Nov. 11. The deal is for dine-in only, and runs from 5 a.m. to noon. Proof of military service is required.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s is offering a free pulled pork sandwich for veterans and active military members on Nov. 11. The deal is valid In-store, and online or through the app with the code “vetfree.”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s BBQ is offering veterans and active military personnel a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and a side. The deal is available all day long, and customers can use the code “Veteran” for online checkout.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is holding its annual military appreciation night from 5 p.m. to close. The event is on Nov. 11 and includes a free meal for all veterans.

IHOP

IHOP is offering a free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes to veterans and active duty military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering all veterans and active military members a free lunch combo on Nov. 11. The deal is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and proof of service is required.

Maverik

Maverik Adventure’s First Stop is celebrating Veterans Day with a special star-shaped raised doughnut with vanilla icing and red and blue stripes, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. The chain is also offering a $2 Veterans Day bundle that includes a doughnut and any size hot beverage (the deal excludes maple bacon doughnuts and fritters).

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty and military reservists on Nov. 11, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. Guests must show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering those who have served or are currently serving in the military a free breakfast combo, according to an email sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid with a military ID or Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 11, from my 6:30-10:30 a.m., according to a news release. Breakfast hours may vary by location.