BYU athletics enjoying an energized uptick — and for a variety of reasons

With BYU football taking a deserved break and climbing in the rankings (No. 14 in AP poll), other school programs are receiving national attention with women’s soccer, cross-country, women’s volleyball and women’s golf all ranked nationally. The soccer team is the No. 1 scoring team in the nation heading into the NCAA regionals and both basketball and football are on a recruiting tear.

Before the last home game, Kalani Sitake announced a huge recruit signing with five-star Oregon offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia deciding to transfer. At that game, BYU hosted four players from Florida, including one of the top cornerbacks in the country, Cormani McClain. According to 247Sports, McClain is the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2023.

BYU football is enjoying a significant stretch of national attention and success.

Riding the back of the Big 12 invitation and huge NIL deals for players, basketball and football recruiting have made big inroads with recruits, including the commitment of Utah’s No. 1 high school player Collin Chandler (Farmington High). Chandler, whose family are die-hard Utes fans, announced Wednesday that he would be signing with BYU.

Cougar Insider prediction

Here is the question of the week: Of all those upperclassmen and sophomores honored on senior day at the Idaho State game, how many do you predict will return? Who files for the NFL draft and who actually should stay and play next year?

Jay Drew: Although offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said Monday that a “good number” of the BYU players honored on senior day will come back for another year, I don’t think more than a couple will take advantage of the opportunity.

Just spitballing here, but I think only linebacker Drew Jensen, offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu and receiver Gunner Romney will return. Romney said in the summer that this would be his final year, but that was before injuries wrecked his fourth season in Provo. Coming back would enable him to play not only with quarterback Baylor Romney but Tate Romney, the third brother, who is returning home from a mission next year.

I am almost certain that running back Tyler Allgeier will declare for the NFL draft. Of the 11 players in question, Allgeier and offensive lineman James Empey are the only ones who could possibly be drafted.

Because he served a two-year mission, Empey is older than the average fourth-year player and probably needs to strike this year before he’s seen as too old to get drafted. Matthew Criddle, Lopini Katoa, Neil Pau’u, and Earl Tuioti-Mariner have already said they are moving on.

Tukuafu is an interesting case. He’s older, too, but he doesn’t have as many starts under his belt as Empey, and could probably benefit from returning for another year. I found it interesting that big Joe didn’t do the “Senior Walk” after the game with the others. Perhaps that’s a sign.

Roderick said that coaches should know which players are leaving or staying before the bowl game. It should make for an interesting December.

Dick Harmon: Generally speaking, from an agency standpoint, I think any player who believes he can earn money at the next level should go do so. I think this is where Tyler Allgeier falls. He is the MVP of BYU’s football team this season and he should take advantage of his health and make money while he can. Having said that, I think he, James Empey, Neil Pau’u, Gunner Romney would be best served to have an evaluation done to see where they would go in the draft. Once they find out, it will give them a more clear picture if it is worth it.

On the other hand, Allgeier has an opportunity to return and become the school’s all-time leading rusher and that will be a temptation. I think it would be beneficial for Romney and Pau’u to return, and Empey should probably put in for the draft and leave because of his age. Pau’u injured his foot and the word I’ve received is he will not be back playing football until the bowl game in late December. This would be a good situation to return and play more games — ditto for Romney because of his injuries this past year, I get it that fans want players to return and keep playing for their enjoyment, but the window to play and make money is extremely tiny. If any of them receive a positive review to really make some money, is a no-brainer while they have their health. Payton Wilgar could benefit from another year.

Cougar tales





Love seeing this. Support an amazing cause with Gideon! https://t.co/3HlEyOTM5u — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) November 9, 2021

Great time to be a BYU fan.



Basketball:

-Multiple years of having ranked teams

-Stole Lohner from Utah

-Looks like will steal Chandler from Utah

-Big12 bball will be in the Marriott Center

-Deepest team in recent memory

-Don’t use curtains in our arena

-The Future is bright — Tosh Mackintosh (@toshinmack) November 9, 2021

BYU FBS ranks, top 25--



Turnover margin 6th

Fewest passes had intercepted 6th

Takeaways 7th

First downs 7th

Passes intercepted 8th

3rd down conv % 13th

Team pass eff 14th

Win % 17th

Net punting 21st

Fumbles recovered 23rd

Fewest sacks allowed 23rd

Fewest penalty yds/game 24th — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) November 7, 2021

If a 5-star prospect who visits BYU all the way from Florida, with no connections to BYU, can place BYU in his top five after his experience, #BYU coaches need to start swinging for the fences with top recruits rather than focus on developing projects. No excuses.@byulamb pic.twitter.com/jxpBe0axyq — Total Blue Sports (@TotalBlueSports) November 7, 2021

I know you are supposed to chose sides but I’m an equal opportunity critic and without rose colored glasses. The jobs done by Kalani Satake and Kyle Whittingham is exceptional. KS overcoming losing key OL and the 2nd pick in NFL GREAT JOB. KW losing two players in a year MIC DROP — Coach Guy Holliday (@eagle88me) November 7, 2021



Could BYU finish with second 10-win season? (Salt Lake Tribune)

How Taysom Hill was used by Saints (Deseret News)

Sitake leads BYU band on Senior Day (KSLSports)

Tejon to lead BYU to NCAA Tournament? (KSL.com)

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers

“It seems to me that the mighty Cougars have everything for a successful season ... except free throw shooting. My freshman team in HS shot better free throws than the Cougs did in their exhibition game. If that is not fixed, they will be mediocre at best this year losing 11-13 games. Opposing teams that watch film studiously will simply drive hard, and defend with more physicality than any team would expect and force the players to the free-throw line knowing they can’t make them, rather than give up shots. Shooting 43% from the 3 point line or 54% from the field won’t matter if they can’t get the shot off. If I was coaching against them I would play 10 guys and tell each that if they didn’t commit 4 fouls they wouldn’t play the next game. 30% times 40 fouls equals 12 points for BYU. 50% shooting times 40 shots equals 40-60 points. It’s a no brainer. I sure hope Pope has got that fixed before Saturday against SDSU.”

— owesly

“Recruitment will get much stronger over the next 2 years. Look for more 5 stars and 4 stars that aren’t LDS. Already, in just 2 months, BYU’s recruitment ranking has gone from the mid 70s to the mid 50s. BYU has so much to offer that guys like him that can go anywhere are considering BYU. This has never happened before in my recollection. Something to be said for sticking with the plan. So many said independence wasn’t sustainable and that BYU needed to join a G5, but Holmoe held it all together all those years until the right opportunity can along. He will be remembered fondly.”

— periloustimes



